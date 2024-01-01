What is Professional Liability Insurance?

Professional liability insurance is designed to provide coverage if your client claims that your professional services resulted in avoidable damages. For example, if your customer sues your business for mistakes related to your services, your policy may cover any associated costs that you might be ordered to pay as a result of those damages, usually including legal fees.

And regardless of whether or not you make mistakes, there's a good chance you'll get sued; 90% of businesses end up with a court case at some point in their life span. That's a pretty big percentage, right? A customer doesn't need a good reason to sue you. You could deliver what in your mind is your best work, but they may still find an issue.

Here are some examples of trades that could benefit from professional liability coverage: