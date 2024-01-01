Let’s take a look at an example of how a general liability insurance policy works in action.

A plumber is doing light repairs on pipes in a client’s remodeled bathroom. However, he doesn’t secure the caps as tightly as he should have, which causes considerable water damage in the new bathroom.

The plumber’s general liability insurance policy covers the $7,500 cost of repairing the water damage. The only out-of-pocket expense the plumber has to pay is the policy deductible.

Without this protection, the plumber would have had to pay the entire $7,500 out of pocket, plus any legal fees if the customer decided to sue for more damages.

Essentially, general liability insurance makes it possible for your business to survive business-related accidents or lawsuits.