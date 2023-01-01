SB_Logo_US_ONLY_Azure_Dark.svgSimply Business homepage
Want better business insurance? Meet Simply Business.

Tell us a little about your business. We do the legwork. You choose the policy that's right for you. Online or on the phone.

We are proud of the partners we work with.

Here's how we get you covered

Tell us a bit about your business

Straightforward questions to help you figure out what you need. And just a few minutes to complete.

Select your insurer and price

Powerful technology lets us search among leading national insurers to find you coverage. You just choose the policy and price that's best for you.

Get back to running your business

Your certificate of insurance (COI) and other policy documents are just minutes away from your inbox.

Protect your business with these policies

We specialize in finding coverages for small businesses.

Workers' Compensation Insurance

Protect your business and help take care of employees who get sick or injured on the job.

Professional Liability Insurance

Nobody's perfect. Get coverage for damages and legal costs for mistakes or negligence claims.

General Liability Insurance

A workhorse coverage to help handle costs from third-party accidents, property damage, and bodily injury.

Errors & Omissions Insurance

Cover the costs of legal claims or damage caused by errors or unintentional omissions from your work.

Choose your business type to get started

Don’t see your business here? No worries. We cover hundreds of types of businesses.

Health, Beauty & Wellness
Building & Construction
Brick & Mortar Retail
Professional Services
Cleaning, Maintenance & Repair
E-commerce & Online Retail
Home & Commercial Outdoor Maintenance
Other Type of Businesses
Restaurants & Food Service

We're different.

We're built for small businesses.

You're different, too

It's your business. It should be your insurance as well. We offer the coverages small businesses need most. And you tailor the coverage for what you do and what you need.

We do the heavy lifting

We check availability and prices from top national carriers for you. No running around. No multiple forms to complete. And no annoying calls and emails from dozens of companies.

We're insurance pros and small business champions

We've got an ever-expanding online resource center with helpful articles for starting and running a business. We've got free tools and templates. And we've got guides for businesses in every state in the U.S.

Frequently asked questions

How deep is the ocean? How high is the sky? Life comes with questions. We've got answers to some of the business insurance ones.

Our customers. Unfiltered.

We like positive reviews, but we really love honest ones. They help us make insurance better.

Delivering more choice.

We shop the nation's leading insurers. You choose the coverage & price that's best for you

*Harborway Insurance policies are underwritten by Spinnaker Insurance Company and reinsured by Munich Re, an A+ (Superior) rated insurance carrier by AM Best. Harborway Insurance is a brand name of Harborway Insurance Agency, LLC, a licensed insurance producer in all 50 states and the District of Columbia. California license #6004217.

© Copyright 2023 Simply Business. All Rights Reserved. Simply Business, LLC is a licensed insurance producer in all U.S. States and the District of Columbia. Simply Business has its registered office at Simply Business, 1 Beacon Street, 15th Floor, Boston, MA, 02108. In California, we operate under the name Simply Business Insurance Agency, LLC, License #0M20593. In Colorado, we operate under the name Simply Business, LLC DBA Simply Business Insurance Agency. In New York, we operate under the name Simply Business Insurance Agency. In Pennsylvania, we operate under the name Simply Business Insurance Agency, LLC. In Texas, we operate under the name, U.S. Simply Business, LLC. For more information, please refer to our Privacy Policy and Terms & Conditions.