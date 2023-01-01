Want better business insurance? Meet Simply Business.
Tell us a little about your business. We do the legwork. You choose the policy that's right for you. Online or on the phone.
We are proud of the partners we work with.
Here's how we get you covered
Tell us a bit about your business
Straightforward questions to help you figure out what you need. And just a few minutes to complete.
Select your insurer and price
Powerful technology lets us search among leading national insurers to find you coverage. You just choose the policy and price that's best for you.
Get back to running your business
Your certificate of insurance (COI) and other policy documents are just minutes away from your inbox.
Protect your business with these policies
We specialize in finding coverages for small businesses.
Workers' Compensation Insurance
Protect your business and help take care of employees who get sick or injured on the job.Learn more
Professional Liability Insurance
Nobody's perfect. Get coverage for damages and legal costs for mistakes or negligence claims.Learn more
General Liability Insurance
A workhorse coverage to help handle costs from third-party accidents, property damage, and bodily injury.Learn more
Errors & Omissions Insurance
Cover the costs of legal claims or damage caused by errors or unintentional omissions from your work.Learn more
Choose your business type to get started
Don’t see your business here? No worries. We cover hundreds of types of businesses.
We're different.
We're built for small businesses.
You're different, too
It's your business. It should be your insurance as well. We offer the coverages small businesses need most. And you tailor the coverage for what you do and what you need.
We do the heavy lifting
We check availability and prices from top national carriers for you. No running around. No multiple forms to complete. And no annoying calls and emails from dozens of companies.
We're insurance pros and small business champions
We've got an ever-expanding online resource center with helpful articles for starting and running a business. We've got free tools and templates. And we've got guides for businesses in every state in the U.S.
Frequently asked questions
How deep is the ocean? How high is the sky? Life comes with questions. We've got answers to some of the business insurance ones.
Our customers. Unfiltered.
We like positive reviews, but we really love honest ones. They help us make insurance better.
Delivering more choice.
We shop the nation's leading insurers. You choose the coverage & price that's best for you