BACK TO SIMPLY U.

Protect Your Business

How to Help Protect Your Small Business from Dangerous Cyber Threats

22 November 20239-minute read

How to Help Protect Your Small Business from Dangerous Cyber Threats

Do Small Businesses Need Cybersecurity? Forbes reports that small business are three times more likely to be targeted by cybercriminals...

Insurance for Photographers: A Macro View

3 October 20234-minute read

Insurance for Photographers: A Macro View

Photography may seem like it’s all fun and games and camera gear. You might even be wondering: Do I need insurance as a photographer? ...

What If — Unfortunate and Unwanted Scenarios Small Business Owners Could Face

26 September 20234-minute read

What If — Unfortunate and Unwanted Scenarios Small Business Owners Could Face

“What if…” There are few words that can distract your mind from what it’s doing and send it careening into a pit of anxiety quite like,...

Does Business Liability Insurance Cover Theft? Here's What You Need to Know

7 September 20235-minute read

Does Business Liability Insurance Cover Theft? Here's What You Need to Know

Before most of the world is done with its first cup of coffee, a contractor arrives at a jobsite, eager to knock out everything on his...

What You Need to Know About Commercial Property Insurance

17 August 20233-minute read

What You Need to Know About Commercial Property Insurance

Think about your average workday. Does your job rely on special equipment? Is using computers a big part of your day? Do you work in a...

Business Interruption Insurance: Your Questions Answered

10 August 20233-minute read

Business Interruption Insurance: Your Questions Answered

It can take a lot to get a business up and running. So what do you do if something unexpected forces you to shut down for a period of...

The Real Costs of Not Having Business Insurance

25 May 20239-minute read

The Real Costs of Not Having Business Insurance

I’ll admit it — as a freelance writer, business insurance was one of the last things I wanted to buy. I couldn’t imagine a lawsuit ever...

Why Insurance Policy Review is Important and How You Can Do It (With Steps)

15 May 20237-minute read

Why Insurance Policy Review is Important and How You Can Do It (With Steps)

If you’re a small business owner with comprehensive insurance coverage, you already know the importance of protecting your assets. You...

Small Business Risk Assessment: Learning Your Top Business Continuity Risks

28 April 20237-minute read

Small Business Risk Assessment: Learning Your Top Business Continuity Risks

As a small business owner, you work day and night to make things go right. Who has time to think about what could go wrong?...

10 of the Most Common Workers Compensation Claims

19 April 20236-minute read

10 of the Most Common Workers Compensation Claims

Kobus Louw / iStock More than 100 Americans die on the job every week , according to the Occupational Safety and Health Administration,...

This content is for general, informational purposes only and is not intended to provide legal, tax, accounting, or financial advice. Please obtain expert advice from industry specific professionals who may better understand your business's needs.

