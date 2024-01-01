Self-Employed Insurance That’s Made Just for You

As a self-employed business owner, you pride yourself on running a business that allows you to have the independence and flexibility that others can only dream of. But that doesn't mean you haven't worked hard!

But what would happen if one day something happened and suddenly all of your hard work was on the line?

This is a real possibility. A client could easily claim that you were negligent on the job or you could even incur third-party property damage.

At Simply Business, we work with you to build customized business insurance options for self-employed people like you. There are no frills here, so you'll pay only for the coverage you need. We understand that you have a full schedule, so we've made the process of getting business insurance quick and easy — it takes only 10 minutes.

Answer a few questions about your business and we'll show you quotes from top insurers in the country.

Ready to get started?

Get Your Quote