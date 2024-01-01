Tax Preparer Insurance

Simply Business is pleased to provide tailored insurance options from:
You work hard to prepare your clients’ tax returns with the utmost accuracy. But we get it: you’re still human. Accidents and mistakes can happen to even the best tax professionals.
That’s why you need a solid business insurance plan.
Simply Business is one of the fastest-growing online insurance platforms that’s focused on small business owners. We can show you affordable general liability insurance plan options, as well as errors and omissions insurance for tax preparers. We’ll help you compare plans and find the right coverage for your business—all online and in less than 10 minutes.
Ready to get your coverage?
Business Insurance Policies Available for Tax Preparers:
Benefits:
At Simply Business, our insurance plans can include coverage for accidents and losses, as well as protection if you’re accused of an error, omission, or other negligence. Most often, tax preparers come to us for three different types of policies.
Your clients rely on you to prepare their taxes accurately and on time. After all, audits are expensive, and they want to avoid costly penalties. But here’s the truth: no matter how detail-oriented you are, mistakes can still happen. And even if a mistake isn’t your fault, you still will likely need to defend yourself if you’re accused of negligence.
Fortunately, professional liability insurance (PL) can protect you.
This type of policy is designed to cover the costs of a lawsuit, up to your policy limits. That can include hiring a lawyer, settlement fees, and any other litigation costs.
Think you won’t get sued? Unfortunately, it’s estimated that 43% of small businesses have ended up with a court case or the threat of one. Lawsuits are very real—and very common.
Here’s an example. Let’s say you make a mistake while preparing a client’s tax return, and the IRS conducts a time-consuming audit. Your client gets angry and sues you to cover the costs of the audit and a loss of revenue while working with the IRS.
Depending on the size of your client and the audit’s complexity, this can cost anywhere from $2,000 to more than $7,500 depending on the state you’re based in.
If you have professional liability insurance, your policy can cover some or all of these costs, including hiring a lawyer, obtaining evidence or witnesses, and more. This means you may not have to worry about the financial consequences or rely on your personal savings to pay for your case. It is important that tax preparers consider getting professional liability insurance.
In general, you can expect professional liability coverage for tax preparers to cover:
However, PL insurance typically doesn’t cover:
Do you own an office or rent a space to meet with clients? If so, you’ll probably need commercial general liability (GL) insurance. This plan covers costs resulting from third-party accidents, property damage, and bodily injury to third parties, including clients and vendors.
General liability insurance may be considered critical for tax professionals, and here’s why: it can protect you from very expensive claims. In fact, the average customer injury or damage claim is about $30,000. Without general liability insurance, you may have to pay for those costs on your own. For many tax professionals, this could be enough to put their businesses at risk.
Consider this example. Let’s say a client walks into your office and trips over a stack of papers you placed on the floor. The client bumps his head on the way down, which causes an injury resulting in a visit to the emergency room.
If you have general liability coverage, your policy can help cover your client’s costly medical bills, plus legal costs if you get sued (up to your policy limit).
Here’s what general liability insurance typically can cover:
Now here’s what general liability insurance usually doesn’t cover:
If you have full-time or part-time employees working for your tax business, you may be required to hold workers compensation insurance. Consider administrative staff, other tax preparers, and even students or interns. This type of coverage can cover you if one of these employees experiences an injury or illness on the job.
If you have employees, workers compensation insurance is usually a requirement. But it’s important to check to see your state’s laws first. It makes sense as workplace injuries are incredibly costly. In fact, the average work injury cost totals $41,000, and in 2018 alone, there were $170.8 billion of claims. Workers compensation insurance is an important way you can protect your business if you have employees.
You can expect most workers compensation insurance plans to cover:
As a tax preparer, you know the importance of protecting your business financially. But if you’re just starting your business and want to keep costs down, you may think you don’t need insurance now.
Consider this, then. Just one accident or mistake is enough to put your business under if you don’t have coverage. Even if you work at home or have just a couple of clients, you’re exposing your business to risk. Just imagine if a person gets injured while meeting with you or if an unhappy client sues you, even if you didn’t make a mistake.
No matter how safe you are, incidents can happen. Maybe you keep a tidy office and carefully shovel snow in your walkway—or maybe you meticulously review your work to avoid all mistakes. Even then, you’re still at risk for a costly accident, property loss, or error. And the costs can be expensive. Take a look at these averages:
Chances are, you probably don’t want to face a claim with those price tags. But if you have tax preparer coverage, your plan can likely cover some or all of the costs of a claim or lawsuit.
Think you won’t face a lawsuit? Think again. Our society is quick to sue, especially when it comes to businesses. You can get sued for claims of negligence or reputational harm from your tax services, even if you’ve done nothing wrong.
Plain and simple: you don’t want to put your business at risk. You’ve worked hard to build your livelihood. Protect it, along with your personal assets. At Simply Business, we can help you find affordable business insurance plans that cover your company. It’s easy to use our online tool to compare free quotes from top insurers across the nation. Get started by answering a few quick questions first.
Another bonus? We’ll provide you with a certificate of insurance (COI) that you can share with your clients and vendors. It can position you as credible and professional, which is especially important if you’re just starting out.
At Simply Business, we’re here to make getting insurance simple. Head to our quote tool to see for yourself how easy it is to get coverage!
It depends. You may be required to have workers compensation if you have employees. But other policies, like professional liability and commercial general liability insurance may not be required. It all depends on where you’re located.
Even if your state doesn’t require you to carry insurance, it’s a good idea to get coverage. Your clients and vendors may ask for proof of insurance or require it in their contracts. Plus, if an incident ever happens, insurance could provide you with some financial protection.
Good news—in general, you can deduct the cost of business insurance from your tax returns. It’s just one more reason business insurance is worth the cost. We recommend speaking with an accountant if you have specific questions about your business deductions.
Every tax business is a little different. We recommend coverage based on:
You don’t need to necessarily know how much insurance you should get. After all, we’re here to make it easy. All you have to do is answer a few questions on our quote form, and we’ll help you find the right plan options, with the right amount of coverage.
Have more questions? No problem; our licensed insurance agents are ready to help!
At Simply Business, we want to make getting insurance as easy and fast as possible. To help, we ask that you have the following information on hand as you go through our quote tool:
It’s possible. Many states have different insurance requirements for tax preparers. This is especially relevant for workers compensation insurance.
Fortunately, our quote process makes it easy to see policies that work in your state. After you answer a few questions, we can show you insurance plans that meet your state’s requirements.
Your tax preparer coverage depends on what insurance plans you bundle. For full coverage, we recommend general liability, professional liability, and workers compensation if you have employees. Together, these plans can cover:
It really depends on the nature of your business. The cost of insurance can vary from one tax preparer’s business to another. In general, the cost is determined by:
If you’re wondering how much tax preparer insurance plan may cost you, take a look at our online quote tool. It takes just 10 minutes or less to get free quotes and compare plans.
We get it. Finding the right tax preparer insurance plan can feel overwhelming. And there’s a lot out there to choose from.
Fortunately, Simply Business is here to make it easy for you to choose the right plan for your business. We’re an online insurance platform that’s focused on small business owners like you. We can help you compare top nationwide plans and the biggest names in the business insurance industry.
At Simply Business, we’re also proud to be one of the fastest-growing online providers of small business insurance. Thousands of business owners, like you, trust us to secure their livelihoods.
Need a few other reasons to choose us?
We’ll help you find an affordable plan fast. You don’t have the time to spend hours researching business insurance. After all, you have a business to run. That’s why we’re here to make it easy to find and compare affordable plans today.
Our coverage is flexible. Every business has different needs. We can help you find a plan with increased coverage for your employees or organize a COI to share with a client. We’re here to help you with all your business insurance needs.
We understand you. Because we work with small business owners every day, we understand their unique needs. You can trust us to protect you when you are most vulnerable.
Remember, you’ve worked hard to build a career as a tax preparer. And Simply Business is right there with you, helping to secure your business for years to come.
