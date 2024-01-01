Why Should I Get Tax Preparer Insurance?

As a tax preparer, you know the importance of protecting your business financially. But if you’re just starting your business and want to keep costs down, you may think you don’t need insurance now.

Consider this, then. Just one accident or mistake is enough to put your business under if you don’t have coverage. Even if you work at home or have just a couple of clients, you’re exposing your business to risk. Just imagine if a person gets injured while meeting with you or if an unhappy client sues you, even if you didn’t make a mistake.

No matter how safe you are, incidents can happen. Maybe you keep a tidy office and carefully shovel snow in your walkway—or maybe you meticulously review your work to avoid all mistakes. Even then, you’re still at risk for a costly accident, property loss, or error. And the costs can be expensive. Take a look at these averages:

Reputational Harm — $50,000

Client Injury or Damage — $30,000

Client Slip and Fall — $20,000

Chances are, you probably don’t want to face a claim with those price tags. But if you have tax preparer coverage, your plan can likely cover some or all of the costs of a claim or lawsuit.

Think you won’t face a lawsuit? Think again. Our society is quick to sue, especially when it comes to businesses. You can get sued for claims of negligence or reputational harm from your tax services, even if you’ve done nothing wrong.

Plain and simple: you don’t want to put your business at risk. You’ve worked hard to build your livelihood. Protect it, along with your personal assets. At Simply Business, we can help you find affordable business insurance plans that cover your company. It’s easy to use our online tool to compare free quotes from top insurers across the nation. Get started by answering a few quick questions first.

Another bonus? We’ll provide you with a certificate of insurance (COI) that you can share with your clients and vendors. It can position you as credible and professional, which is especially important if you’re just starting out.

At Simply Business, we’re here to make getting insurance simple. Head to our quote tool to see for yourself how easy it is to get coverage!