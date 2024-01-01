Business Consultant Insurance

Take Care of Your Clients by Protecting Your Business First.
Simply Business is pleased to provide tailored insurance options from:
As a consultant, you run your own business, even if you’re a team of one. Not only that, but your business is incredibly important. You guide executives through important business decisions focused on strategy, management, operations, finance, HR, or IT.
In short, they need your expertise. Let's be sure you're treating your consulting services as a bonafide business.
At Simply Business, we protect consulting professionals by offering low-cost consultant insurance. Our policies are flexible for your business’s needs and offered through the nation’s top insurance companies. It’s time to treat your consulting business like a business. Protect yourself by getting business insurance today.
Get a quote in 10 minutes or less.
With consultant insurance, you can typically be financially protected if:
The first type of plan you may need is commercial general liability insurance (CGL). This insurance policy can protect your consulting business if there’s an accident or third-party injury at work, or if you have damage to your property. It can also protect you if your business’s reputation is damaged, and as a result, you experience a loss in revenue.
Sound unlikely? It’s more common than you might think. Many small business owners may experience third-party accidents and damages that can lead to claims. These incidents come at a price, too. In fact, it’s estimated that the average property damage claim is about $30,000!
An example:
Imagine you rent office space, and one of your clients visits for a meeting. The floor is slippery because it’s been recently washed. As a result of the slippery surface, your client falls and injures her head. A few weeks later, you discover your client is suing you over medical bills and emotional damage.
If you don’t have business insurance, you’ll likely need to hire a lawyer and pay to defend yourself out of your own pocket. Fortunately, commercial general liability insurance is designed to protect you and can cover many of the costs associated with a lawsuit.
Here’s what you can expect general liability insurance to cover:
However, it usually doesn’t cover:
As a consultant, you may advise companies in major business decisions and carry a lot of responsibility. That’s why you need professional liability insurance. This type of policy can protect you if you’re accused of an error or omission in your work.
Here’s an example. Imagine you give business advice to one of your clients, but the outcome ends up being unfavorable. Your client experiences a financial loss and, as a result, decides to sue you, claiming that your advice was negligent.
Without professional liability insurance for consultants, you would need to hire a lawyer to defend yourself, and potentially, pay settlement fees too. With professional liability insurance, however, these costs can be covered, up to your policy limit.
The truth is, you never know what can happen. Even the best consultants make mistakes and offer poor business advice. That’s why it’s smart to protect yourself before accusations happen.
Generally, professional liability insurance may cover:
It usually doesn’t cover:
Do you have employees working for you? If so, you may need workers compensation insurance. Even if your employees are part-time, you may need to make sure you’re covered. To be safe, you may want to get workers compensation insurance as soon as you hire your first employee.
Here’s why—work injury costs can be exorbitant. In 2017, they added up to about $170.8 billion. Not only that, but the average worker’s injury claim is $41,000. Without workers compensation, you could end up paying for your employee’s medical bills, emergency room visits, medications, and more. Plus, you might have to pay for lost wages.
In general, workers compensation can cover:
It usually does not cover:
Without it, you could be financially at risk.
Many consultants don’t consider themselves small business owners. But this couldn’t be further from the truth. Your business is important, and your clients depend on you. But, as a business owner, it also means you’re at risk for getting sued.
Did you know 43% of small business owners say they’ve dealt with lawsuits or the threat of one? That’s nearly half. These lawsuits are usually the result of accidents, injuries, and revenue losses—and they can happen to anyone.
Protect yourself by getting commercial general liability and professional liability insurance first. You’ll be thankful if an expensive claim arises, and you’re financially secure.
At Simply Business, we want to protect your consulting business. That’s why we make it easy to compare quotes online, so you can find the policy that’s right for you.
Anyone can get sued by a client.
Many consultants don’t think they could get sued. But the truth is, it can happen to anyone. If a business deal goes bad or your advice didn’t pan out, a client could blame you. If you rent office space or hold client meetings, you’re also at risk if there’s an accident or injury.
The team at Simply Business is here to protect you. Our plans are designed to help cover you and keep your business running, no matter what the future holds.
Most states don’t require consultants to have business insurance. But if you rent office space, your property manager might ask that you have commercial general liability insurance. This plan can protect you if there’s an accident, injury, or loss on the property.
Clients might ask for insurance, too. Many contracts require proof of professional liability insurance before you can do work. This policy can protect you if you’re accused of errors and omissions in your work.
In general, your business consultant insurance premiums are considered tax deductible. However, it’s best to ask an accountant or tax professional to see what your business can claim in deductions.
It depends on your business. Every consultant has different insurance needs. Our online quote form can recommend the right amount of insurance for your business. It uses the following factors to suggest plans:
It takes just 10 minutes or less to get a free quote online. You can quickly compare plans and buy a policy online, all without picking up the phone.
And if you have questions? A Simply Business licensed insurance agent will be there to help!
We make it easy and fast to compare business consultant insurance quotes online. To help us support you, we recommend having this information on hand:
It can, yes. Sometimes business insurance differs by state requirements, so if you have more questions, chat to one of our licensed insurance agents.
To get the most protection, we recommend you get a commercial general liability insurance plan, as well as professional liability insurance. If you have employees, get workers compensation too. Together, your plans may protect you financially from:
We take pride in offering affordable coverage for business consultants. Each of our plans cost differently, depending on your business’s needs. To give you an accurate quote, we ask for:
If you’re ready to compare quotes now, head to our online quote form and answer a few questions. It takes just 10 minutes or less.
As a business consultant, you carry tremendous responsibility. You’re partnering with companies, offering business advice, and impacting revenues. It’s also a fast-moving profession that carries a lot of risk.
At Simply Business, we care about consultants like you and want to support your growing business. We’re a thriving insurance brokerage who offers access to nationwide business insurance plans. You can count on us to look out for your best interests today—and in the future.
Need more reasons to choose us?
We promise to put your business first. We want you to be successful. If you need coverage, our licensed insurance agents will guide you and help you select the best policy. Our team is knowledgeable, trustworthy, and concerned about your livelihood.
We simplify getting business insurance. Insurance doesn’t have to be complicated. We simplify business insurance, so you can easily understand how your plan works. Plus, we make it fast to get a plan in the first place. Use our free quote form to start comparing plans today.
Remember, no business consultant is immune to risk. The earlier you get business insurance, the better off you’ll be. Get a free quote today.
This content is intended to be used for informational purposes only. It is not intended to provide legal, tax, accounting, investment, or any other form of professional advice.
Simply Business1 Beacon Street, 15th FloorBoston, MA02108
*Harborway Insurance policies are underwritten by Spinnaker Insurance Company and reinsured by Munich Re, an A+ (Superior) rated insurance carrier by AM Best. Harborway Insurance is a brand name of Harborway Insurance Agency, LLC, a licensed insurance producer in all 50 states and the District of Columbia. California license #6004217.
© Copyright 2024 Simply Business. All Rights Reserved. Simply Business, LLC is a licensed insurance producer in all U.S. States and the District of Columbia. Simply Business has its registered office at Simply Business, 1 Beacon Street, 15th Floor, Boston, MA, 02108. In California, we operate under the name Simply Business Insurance Agency, LLC, License #0M20593. In Colorado, we operate under the name Simply Business, LLC DBA Simply Business Insurance Agency. In New York, we operate under the name Simply Business Insurance Agency. In Pennsylvania, we operate under the name Simply Business Insurance Agency, LLC. In Texas, we operate under the name, U.S. Simply Business, LLC. For more information, please refer to our Privacy Policy and Terms & Conditions.