Why You May Need Business Consultant Insurance

Without it, you could be financially at risk.

Many consultants don’t consider themselves small business owners. But this couldn’t be further from the truth. Your business is important, and your clients depend on you. But, as a business owner, it also means you’re at risk for getting sued.

Did you know 43% of small business owners say they’ve dealt with lawsuits or the threat of one? That’s nearly half. These lawsuits are usually the result of accidents, injuries, and revenue losses—and they can happen to anyone.

Protect yourself by getting commercial general liability and professional liability insurance first. You’ll be thankful if an expensive claim arises, and you’re financially secure.

Anyone can get sued by a client.

Many consultants don’t think they could get sued. But the truth is, it can happen to anyone. If a business deal goes bad or your advice didn’t pan out, a client could blame you. If you rent office space or hold client meetings, you’re also at risk if there’s an accident or injury.

