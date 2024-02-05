A Look at the Average Consultant Salary by Industry

When businesses need specialized expertise they don't have internally, they often turn to a consultant to get the job done.

Consultants offer advice and services based on their prior relevant experience, so the pay can vary widely. People hire consultants with expertise in a myriad of things—ghostwriting, managing company mergers, help in gaining admission to Ivy League schools, and planning engineering projects, to name a few.

Consultants of all types can make about $43.50 per hour on average nationally, $10 more than the overall typical hourly wage. However, many consultants are hired as independent contractors who do not receive other forms of compensation, such as insurance benefits.

Salary data from the Bureau of Labor Statistics shows how much different types of consultants typically get paid. The wage data is based on the average hourly pay in January and February 2023, the latest data available. Pay can vary depending on work experience and location, so the average should be used only to establish a baseline.

Here’s how consultant salaries compare across specialties.