How to Use Digital Marketing to Grow Your Business’s Digital Footprint

3-minute read
Courtney Hayes
29 May 2024
In today's dynamic business environment, having a robust digital footprint is not just beneficial — it's essential. To help you navigate this brave new world, we’ve created a practical guide filled with cost-effective strategies to supercharge your small business.
Consider this: Over 80% of today’s shoppers start their buying journey online. Optimizing your web presence can be a great way to connect with potential customers. Ready to take the digital plunge? We’ve got you — so let’s dive in!
To stand out in a crowded digital marketplace, you need a website that wows visitors from the get-go. Consistency in branding, compelling content, and intuitive navigation are key elements that contribute to a positive user experience. Whether you're building a website from scratch or optimizing an existing one, here are valuable insights and best practices to help you captivate potential customers.
Imagine a magical treasure map that leads customers straight to your doorstep. That's the power of Google’s local business listings — a free, easy-to-use tool that puts your business on the digital map. By claiming your spot on Google's hallowed grounds, you're not just boosting your visibility — you're planting a digital flag that says, "I'm open for business!" Learn how to leverage Google’s reach with our step-by-step guide tailored specifically for small business owners.
Despite the rapid increase of digital channels, email is still one of the best ways to connect with customers. Whether you're sending out exclusive offers, sharing exciting updates, or just saying "Hello," email marketing can help you engage your audience without breaking the bank. Dive into our article to uncover the secrets of email marketing success — it's time to make your inbox sparkle!
Ahh, the sweet sound of satisfied customers singing your praises — there's nothing quite like it. Positive online reviews are proof of a business's credibility and can build loyalty with potential customers. By actively soliciting and managing online reviews, you can amplify your business’s visibility, enhance brand reputation, and drive sales.
Ready to turn those five-star dreams into reality? Explore our detailed guide to learn how to cultivate a robust portfolio of online reviews.
Social media platforms have emerged as indispensable tools for small businesses. Whether you're a Facebook fan, an Instagram influencer, or a TikTok titan, social media is a digital stage where you can showcase your brand and connect with your audience. And it’s free!
With a bit of know-how and creativity, businesses that use social media marketing can turn their unique story into a powerhouse of engagement that drives growth. Our Facebook and TikTok guides will show you the ropes and help you master the art of social media domination.
As a small business owner, you possess a powerful advantage: your expertise and passion. By creating and sharing content that offers insights, solves problems, or entertains, you can position your brand as a trusted authority. Whether shooting videos or recording podcasts, your unique story can help you stand out in a crowded digital landscape. And if you’re an aspiring small business blogger, this article can help you find your niche.
So you’ve created some killer content, but you need a little extra oomph to get your story heard. Paid media can help you amplify your message and reach with social media advertising, display ads, or sponsored content. This article has everything you need to know to harness the power of paid media and watch your business soar.
As you expand your digital footprint and engage with customers online, it's essential to safeguard your business against potential risks. From data breaches to copyright infringement, the digital realm presents unique challenges that can impact your business's reputation and bottom line.
Small business insurance is what we do at Simply Business.
Learning how to do digital marketing may seem daunting, but armed with the right strategies and resources, success is within reach. Remember, the digital landscape is constantly evolving, so stay curious, stay informed, and never stop exploring.
For more insights and tools to fuel your digital growth, visit our Resource Center today. Here are three more articles to help guide you:
Written by
Courtney Hayes
Born and raised in the fishing port of Gloucester, MA, I grew up listening to the sea stories of local fishermen. My first job was “chum girl” on my dad’s tuna boat, where I spent my formative years covered in fish guts. Since then, I’ve worked as a researcher, blogger, and writer for documentary films. When not at work, you can find me surfing the cold waters of the North Atlantic or searching for warmer waves around the world.
Courtney writes on a number of topics such as risk assessment, starting a small business, and financial resources.
