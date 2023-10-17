How to Create or Upgrade Your Website and Energize Your Business

6-minute read
Emily Thompson
26 March 2024
You have 8 seconds or less to capture someone’s attention on your website. In the blink of an eye, you could lose your next customer if your small company website isn’t up to par.
Fortunately, it’s relatively easy to create small business sites from scratch or optimize your existing small business website. Whichever path you choose, you’ll want to follow best practices to ensure your site captures attention and secures sales.
If you’re looking for tips for setting up a web page for a small business , look no further. Here are a few small company website dos and don’ts to get you started on the right foot and help get your business online.
Remember the early days of the Internet when people built rainbow-colored websites with wonky navigation? Yeah … don’t do that. Consistency in navigation, fonts, colors, and layout is important. It helps people get the information they need and make purchases.
Small business websites are opportunities to make a good first impression. Here are some web design tips for small business owners:
If you’re wondering how to get online reviews for your small business, remember that an intuitive, user-friendly website is a good place to start.
One of the top web design tips for small business owners is to build your site with your target customers in mind.
A website can be a lot like going on a date — it’s a turnoff when you talk too much about yourself. Instead, think about your online buyer first. What problem are they trying to solve? What’s on their minds? Then design your website for them.
Did you know that over half of all internet traffic happens on mobile devices? Don’t make the mistake of designing for desktop only.
Here’s how to make your own company website mobile-friendly:
Content is an important part of a small company website. It keeps visitors interested, sells your products and services, and can boost your site in search results. That’s why it’s important to invest resources into creating great content online. Either hire a professional copywriter or write it on your own, using best practices.
Consider adding:
You’re probably wondering how to make your small company website stand out from your competitors’. The secret? Sometimes less is more.
Go for a simple, clear aesthetic with carefully designed white space. Simple small business sites place a focus on content and are easier to comprehend. The end result is a buyer who is ready to purchase.
Unsure if your site is too busy? Ask yourself if the design serves a purpose. Do you need that extra graphic? How many different colors and fonts do you have? If the design isn’t necessary, reconsider it.
Is it worth having a website for a small business? Yes! Having a strong online presence is more important than ever. Every day there are roughly 8.5 billion searches on Google. It’s probably the primary way people can find your website — and business.
To support your site’s SEO:
Ultimately, there’s an action you want website customers to take. That’s why one of the most important small business website tips is to perfect your calls to action. For e-commerce businesses, It might be “click to buy.” For others, it's to fill out a contact form or view your location’s address.
Once you’ve determined your main CTA, it’s time to design a button for it. Make the button sizable and a standout color, like orange or red. Use compelling, actionable language on the button that tells visitors what to do. And above all, make your CTA noticeable, clickable, and upfront.
Once you’ve launched your website, use Google Analytics to measure its performance. The more you know, the more you can improve your site. Make sure to measure:
Working with a Website Builder
You don't have to go it alone when creating a small company website. Many user-friendly platforms help make it easy for small business owners to create a professional site to do business without needing extensive design skills.
Not sure which builder to use? Here are some of the best website builders for small business owners:
Whether you need a mobile website builder, a visually stunning portfolio, or a functional site to do business, the right website builder can help you customize to your business needs.
Here’s another way to get your small company website up and running quickly. Simply Business® is partnering with UENI to get a website built for you in 7 days. UENI takes care of the site-building process and provides you with all the essentials to run a successful website or online store. Use this special offer* to get started today.
*Purchase or renewal of an insurance policy is not required to benefit from this promotional offer.
Exploring the dos and don’ts of web design for your business is only the beginning. Whether you’re learning how to make your own company website or simply using software to manage customer data, bringing your business to the digital world opens it up to new risks, like data breaches and fraud.
In the event of a cyberattack, cyber insurance can help protect your business. Say, for instance, that a hacker gains access to your customers’ private information. This type of breach could leave affected customers vulnerable to identity theft and fraud. Fortunately, cyber insurance typically covers costs related to:
With Simply Business, you can find coverage to protect your business from both online and in-person threats. Our quote comparison tool allows you to explore policies suited to your business and review pricing options to find what works best for your budget. Get started today and protect your business for tomorrow.
Get an affordable & customized policy in just minutes. So you can get back to what matters: Your business.Start Here >
Learning how to make your own small company website might seem like a lot to handle, but a little knowledge of the dos and don’ts of web design can go a long way in helping you get started.
We have more ways to provide you with the resources you need to grow your small business. Check out our Resource Center for more marketing guides and tools. And be sure to keep up with our articles. Here are three more recommended articles:
Written by
Emily Thompson
I earned a B.A. in Journalism from the University of Wisconsin at Madison (go Bucky). After realizing my first job might involve carrying a police scanner at 2 am in pursuit of “newsworthy” crimes, I decided I was better suited for freelance blogging and marketing writing. Since 2010, I’ve owned my freelance writing business, EST Creative. When I’m not penning, doodling ideas, or chatting with clients, you’ll find me hiking with my husband, baby boy, and 2 mischievous mutts.
Emily writes on a number of topics such as entrepreneurship, small business networking, and budgeting.
This content is for general, informational purposes only and is not intended to provide legal, tax, accounting, or financial advice. Please obtain expert advice from industry specific professionals who may better understand your business’s needs. Read our full disclaimer
Simply Business1 Beacon Street, 15th FloorBoston, MA02108
*Harborway Insurance policies are underwritten by Spinnaker Insurance Company and reinsured by Munich Re, an A+ (Superior) rated insurance carrier by AM Best. Harborway Insurance is a brand name of Harborway Insurance Agency, LLC, a licensed insurance producer in all 50 states and the District of Columbia. California license #6004217.
© Copyright 2024 Simply Business. All Rights Reserved. Simply Business, LLC is a licensed insurance producer in all U.S. States and the District of Columbia. Simply Business has its registered office at Simply Business, 1 Beacon Street, 15th Floor, Boston, MA, 02108. In California, we operate under the name Simply Business Insurance Agency, LLC, License #0M20593. In Colorado, we operate under the name Simply Business, LLC DBA Simply Business Insurance Agency. In New York, we operate under the name Simply Business Insurance Agency. In Pennsylvania, we operate under the name Simply Business Insurance Agency, LLC. In Texas, we operate under the name, U.S. Simply Business, LLC. For more information, please refer to our Privacy Policy and Terms & Conditions.