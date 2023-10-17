How to Create or Upgrade Your Website and Energize Your Business

Small Business Website “Dos” That Will Reel in Customers

1. Do keep the website consistent.

Remember the early days of the Internet when people built rainbow-colored websites with wonky navigation? Yeah … don’t do that. Consistency in navigation, fonts, colors, and layout is important. It helps people get the information they need and make purchases.

Small business websites are opportunities to make a good first impression. Here are some web design tips for small business owners:

Keep your navigation’s font and design the same across all web pages. Make sure it’s easy for customers to read and understand.

Add a branding element , like a logo, to every page. It’s also helpful to use the same brand colors and fonts across all pages, especially for links.

Repeat page layouts. This way, visitors will know what to expect when they click through your site. It’s also helpful to design the site in a way that your visitor expects — don’t try a new “out-of-the-box” layout.

If you’re wondering how to get online reviews for your small business, remember that an intuitive, user-friendly website is a good place to start.

2. Do design for your buyer.

One of the top web design tips for small business owners is to build your site with your target customers in mind.

A website can be a lot like going on a date — it’s a turnoff when you talk too much about yourself. Instead, think about your online buyer first. What problem are they trying to solve? What’s on their minds? Then design your website for them.

Write down your customers’ biggest concerns . Consider how your business addresses those concerns.

Create separate pages of content for each type of customer . For example, if you own a landscaping company, create a page for homeowners. Then create a separate page for business owners.

3. Do spend time designing for mobile.

Did you know that over half of all internet traffic happens on mobile devices? Don’t make the mistake of designing for desktop only.

Here’s how to make your own company website mobile-friendly:

First, make sure you’re creating a company website that’s responsive . This means it’s sized for viewing on different screens, such as tablets, mobile phones, and a desktop.

Add a viewport meta tag . This is code that ensures your site is scaled for mobile devices. Add this meta tag in the head of every page’s HTML.

Make font and button sizes larger. What looks good on the web doesn’t necessarily work on mobile devices. Make sure your mobile fonts are at least 14 px, and according to recommendations from Apple, button sizes are at least 44 px by 44 px.

4. Do add value with content.

Content is an important part of a small company website. It keeps visitors interested, sells your products and services, and can boost your site in search results. That’s why it’s important to invest resources into creating great content online. Either hire a professional copywriter or write it on your own, using best practices.

Consider adding: