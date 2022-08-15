TikTok Ads: How to Make Them Work for Your Business

The takeaway here is that TikTok not only has a huge following, but a highly engaged one. Users don’t just watch what’s on the platform. They engage with the platform. That makes it a channel that has potential to promote engagement with businesses and drive sales. If you engage with the platform, you may be able to find potential customers.

Overall, here’s why TikTok ads might be right for your business:

You can reach a wider audience.

How about an app with 656 million downloads? That’s over 100 million downloads more than the runner-up, Instagram. And in terms of time spent on a social media platform, Android users spent 19.6 hours/month on TikTok, which ties it for second place with Facebook. Only YouTube surpassed TikTok.

Given these trends, it stands to reason that the more time users spend on the platform, the more ads they’ll see, and the more chances they’ll have to discover your brand. When that happens, you stand a greater chance of reaching a wider audience.

They’re surprisingly cost-effective.

TikTok ads are not free. But if you’re wondering how much do TikTok ads cost, you’ll probably be relieved to hear they typically won’t break the bank. At least not all of them.

There are currently two budgeting options: daily or lifetime. With both options, your budget isn’t set in stone. You can adjust it anytime throughout the campaign. If you want to start an advertising campaign, that will cost a minimum of $500.

You can set up a free TikTok Ads account and create In-Feed ads within your own budget and schedule. Currently, TikTok uses a cost per mile (CPM) metric to charge for ads. You can figure on $10 for every 1,000 views.

Good returns on your ad spend.

If you’re into marketing speak, then this stat might appeal to you: 90% of TikTok campaigns exceed a ROAS of $2.50, while half exceed an ROAS of $5.

If you’re not into marketing speak, then let me break it down this way: ROAS stands for “return on ad spend”. For every dollar you spend on advertising, you obviously want to get something greater back in return.

How much greater? Most companies aim for a 4:1 ratio. That means for every $1 you spend, you’re likely to see $4 in revenue. The average is closer to 2:1.

It’s a possible indicator that if you communicate relevant advertising messages to the right audience in TikTok, the return on ad spend will likely be higher.

They’re highly targeted.

This goes hand-in-hand with the last point. TikTok users see ads based on the kind of content they engage with. If you’re a landscaper or florist, you could target your ads to people who watch gardening or other related videos.

Also, users are served these ads no matter what. There’s no opt-out ad feature on TikTok.

When you create an ad, you can set certain parameters, targeting your audience by gender, location, age, interests, and other unique variables.

You can even create “Custom Audiences” and “Lookalike Audiences” to reach new followers who are similar to your existing ones.

You can flex your creativity.

It’s more than just receiving likes and views. Advertising on social media is about creating content with purpose and value. Let’s say you’re a landscaper. You might consider providing customers with helpful tips — like how to fertilize a lawn organically.

Giving your audience content that’s useful to them may help them remember your business in the future when they have a landscaping project they don’t want to do on their own.

People remember videos.

A study by Social Media Week revealed “viewers claim they retain 95% of a message when obtained via video.” Also, “92% of mobile users report sharing videos with others.”

Although this data suggests the power of video, here’s something you might want to keep in mind: Although TikTok can potentially boost business, it can pose some threats, too. It’s best to be prepared. Let’s look at how to do that next.