How to Get a Georgia Contractors License

General Contractor: This license is without limits on the type of work you can be contracted for, including developments, remodeling, or other general contracting duties on both residential or commercial properties.

General Contractor Limited Tier: This license is the same as the general contractor license, but the contracts are limited to $1,000,000 and under.

Residential Basic Contractor: This license allows you to work on family homes with a two-family residence or single-family townhomes under 3 stories.

Residential Light Contractor: This This license gives you the same classification as a residential basic contractor and allows you work , but you’re restricted to multifamily and multi-use light commercial buildings.

Applicants Must Meet the Education and Experience Requirements Before They Apply

Let’s talk about how to get a general contractor license in Georgia. Depending on the type of license you apply for, there may be specific education and/or work experience requirements. Details for each type of license can be found here.

How to Apply for a Georgia Contractors License

The application process for obtaining your Georgia contractors license is pretty straightforward.

Complete and sign the application, have it notarized, and submit it with the required fee. Renewals can be completed online.

Details, applications, and filing instructions can be found here.

Make sure you include all the necessary documents and components when you submit your license application, otherwise it may take longer to process.

If you have any questions about the process, the documentation required, or any other part of the application, contact the Georgia contractors license board for residential and general contractors by calling (844) 753-7825 or via email.

Prepare for and Schedule Your Contractor’s Exam

This portion of the Georgia contractors license process comes after you submit your application. Once your application is approved, you can schedule your exam through PSI Online.

You will need to pass two exams to obtain the license: a trade-specific exam and a state business law exam.

Register for Your Tax Identification Number

All Georgia-run businesses are required to register for one or more tax identification numbers, licenses, or permits. That includes income tax withholding, sales and use tax, and unemployment insurance tax.

For more details on taxes and business registration, visit the Georgia Department of Revenue website.

Protect Your Business With Insurance

All licensed contractors in Georgia must show proof of general liability coverage. The coverage amounts vary based on the type of license you have. meet the insurance minimum, depending on their license.

If you have three or more employees, you’ll also need workers’ compensation insurance.

If you currently don’t have business insurance, now might be a good time to consider it. Our 24/7 business insurance quote tool makes it easy to ensure you’re getting the best coverage. Answer a few questions. All it takes is a few minutes.

Or, if you have questions about different coverages, we’ve got friendly and helpful licensed agents available by calling them at 844-654-7272. We’re here Monday - Friday, 8 a.m. to 8 p.m (ET). We’ll help you get what you need for your business.