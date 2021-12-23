How to Get a Georgia Contractors License

3-minute read
This guide includes what you need to know about getting your Georgia contractors license from start to finish.
According to Georgia contractors license requirements, all general contractors who do work on projects that exceed $2,500 must be licensed.
When you apply for your license, you must choose one of four types:
Let’s talk about how to get a general contractor license in Georgia. Depending on the type of license you apply for, there may be specific education and/or work experience requirements. Details for each type of license can be found here.
The application process for obtaining your Georgia contractors license is pretty straightforward.
Complete and sign the application, have it notarized, and submit it with the required fee. Renewals can be completed online.
Details, applications, and filing instructions can be found here.
Make sure you include all the necessary documents and components when you submit your license application, otherwise it may take longer to process.
If you have any questions about the process, the documentation required, or any other part of the application, contact the Georgia contractors license board for residential and general contractors by calling (844) 753-7825 or via email.
This portion of the Georgia contractors license process comes after you submit your application. Once your application is approved, you can schedule your exam through PSI Online.
You will need to pass two exams to obtain the license: a trade-specific exam and a state business law exam.
All Georgia-run businesses are required to register for one or more tax identification numbers, licenses, or permits. That includes income tax withholding, sales and use tax, and unemployment insurance tax.
For more details on taxes and business registration, visit the Georgia Department of Revenue website.
All licensed contractors in Georgia must show proof of general liability coverage. The coverage amounts vary based on the type of license you have. meet the insurance minimum, depending on their license.
If you have three or more employees, you’ll also need workers’ compensation insurance.
You may need to show proof of business insurance to get your license.
The Secretary of State’s office enables you to check your Georgia contractors license online.
Part of being a responsible business owner is making sure you not only have the correct license, insurance, and documentation but that you stay on top of renewing your license.
When renewing your license, the process is simple:
Make sure you mark on your calendar when you need to apply to renew your license again, so you don’t miss the deadline.
Whether you’re looking for information about how to become a contractor or how to obtain a general contractor license in Georgia, you could be looking all over the Internet for what you need. Or, you can check out our free Resource Center, which puts all sorts of useful information at your fingertips in one place.
To get you started, here are some recommended articles and resources for you to check out. Enjoy!
