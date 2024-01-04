Simply Business homepage
The Basics of Workers' Comp

6 February 20243-minute read

The Basics of Workers' Comp

Understanding business insurance isn't easy. And understanding workers' compensation? That can be like trying to translate Japanese with...

A Look at the Average Consultant Salary by Industry

5 February 20244-minute read

A Look at the Average Consultant Salary by Industry

Canva When businesses need specialized expertise they don't have internally, they often turn to a consultant to get the job done....

Marketing Ideas to Keep Your Independent Bookstore Thriving

5 February 20244-minute read

Marketing Ideas to Keep Your Independent Bookstore Thriving

In the five years where I worked at a big-box chain bookstore, I witnessed a lot of half-hearted attempts to boost foot traffic and...

How to Boost Your Business with These Customer Service Tips

2 February 20245-minute read

How to Boost Your Business with These Customer Service Tips

​​​Imagine this. You sit down at a new restaurant, and it takes 45 minutes for a server to visit your table. Finally, you say, "Can I...

How to Tune Up Your Business for Success This Year

1 February 20242-minute read

How to Tune Up Your Business for Success This Year

"Know thyself" is an age-old proverb that continues to hold immense value. And knowing how to start managing business performance with a...

5 Tips for Creating a Business Budget (+ FREE Budget Template Download)

30 January 20244-minute read

5 Tips for Creating a Business Budget (+ FREE Budget Template Download)

Running a small business? Looking for basic bookkeeping templates? Hoping to whip your budget into shape? Our free budget template might...

How to Prepare Your E-Commerce Shop for Sales Events

23 January 20244-minute read

How to Prepare Your E-Commerce Shop for Sales Events

While several of the best holidays for e-commerce happen at the end of the calendar year, opportunities for sales events aren't limited...

How to Start an LLC: What Are the Benefits of an LLC?

16 January 20247-minute read

How to Start an LLC: What Are the Benefits of an LLC?

Maximizing profits. Minimizing risk. Four words that often sum up the most important concerns for anyone who owns a business. Starting...

How to Pick a Name for a Company: The Ultimate Guide

9 January 20245-minute read

How to Pick a Name for a Company: The Ultimate Guide

Get Inspired: 6 Ideas for Naming a Business Tip #1: Be clear and descriptive. The best names for a business are as clear as possible. It...

Small Business 2024 Tax Deadlines — What You Need to Know

4 January 20247-minute read

Small Business 2024 Tax Deadlines — What You Need to Know

FOMO, as you probably know, is the abbreviation for "fear of missing out." FOMYTD is closely related (and something I just made up),...

