The Basics of Workers' Comp

6 February 2024
Understanding business insurance isn’t easy. And understanding workers’ compensation? That can be like trying to translate Japanese with only a conversational Italian dictionary. Is workers’ comp taxable? What are workers’ comp monopolistic states? How does workers comp work in Illinois? There can be a lot of questions when it comes to workers’ compensation insurance.
To help, we’ve gathered some of our most helpful articles and put them together here in our guide to Workers’ Compensation Basics.
As we've mentioned, workers’ comp can be complex and can vary from state to state. This guide can be a great place to begin to get up to speed on workers’ comp basics, such as:
Knowing if and when you need workers’ compensation is a good first step. For the next topic in workers’ compensation insurance basics, this guide can help you with the process of getting coverage in place.
Some of the information we cover includes:
When you’re self-employed, you do the work yourself, you do the billing yourself, and you likely even empty wastebaskets and clean up yourself. There’s a lot of emphasis on “self” in “self-employed.”
Is workers’ comp insurance for self-employed workers right for you? This workers’ compensation basics guide can help you find out for yourself with information, such as:
Do you know what injury ranks #1 for workers’ compensation claims? No spoilers here, but we will say that it accounts for just over 30% of total workers’ comp claims. In the guide for this topic, we’ve got more information on all top-ten workers’ compensation claims — along with tips on how to prevent them.Read Topic 4
What is a monopolistic state? While this question isn't likely to come up at a weekly Trivia night, it may come up if you own a business in North Dakota, Ohio, Washington State, or Wyoming.
These states require that you purchase insurance from that state’s workers’ compensation program.
If your business operates in one of these states, this workers’ comp basics topic can tell you more about:
Don’t worry. It’s not as scary as it sounds. In fact, a ghost insurance policy may be just what you need if you’re a sole proprietor with no employees.
This workers’ comp basics topic demystifies ghost policies by covering a host of subjects, including:
