Monopolistic Work Comp States Guide

Monopolistic workers’ compensation. It sounds like a board game. Except it’s likely a bit more complicated and probably less fun.

But that’s OK. Owning and operating a business isn’t always fun, as you probably well know. Often there are challenges to overcome. And to overcome them, you first need to understand them.

The good news is we’re here to help. Especially when it comes to understanding how monopolistic workers’ compensation affects insurance coverage.

So let’s get to it. In this article, we’ll guide you through what you need to know about monopolistic workers’ comp, including the states where it applies, and the insurance coverage you may or may not get with it.

Here we go.

What Is a Monopolistic State for Workers’ Compensation?

To better understand what monopolistic workers’ compensation means to you and your business, let’s first start with some definitions.

What are monopolistic states?

This is a state that mandates employers purchase workers’ compensation insurance from that state’s workers’ compensation program.

What are monopolistic insurance funds?

This is the fund the state creates and manages to pay workers’ compensation benefits.

What Does Working in Monopolistic States Mean for Employers?

In monopolistic states, there’s no open market for workers’ comp insurance. If you’re a business owner, that means you can’t get workers’ comp insurance through private companies. Instead, you must purchase workers’ compensation insurance from the government-owned and operated fund in that state.

Some monopolistic states (Ohio and Washington) do offer some companies the ability to self-insure, but there are strict requirements to qualify.

What is “self-insurance”?

You might be wondering what “self-insurance” means. Simply, it’s when an employer puts money aside to cover potential workers’ comp claims. There are often stringent requirements for self-insuring employers, and not all states allow it.

If you live in Ohio, the Ohio Bureau of Workers’ Compensation will advise you of the requirements you must meet to qualify for self-insurance. In Washington, self-insurance rules and qualifications can be found here.