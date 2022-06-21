A Helpful Guide to Workers Comp Insurance for the Self Employed

When you’re self-employed, you do the work yourself, you do the billing yourself, and you likely even empty wastebaskets and clean up yourself. As you can see, there’s a lot of emphasis on “self” in “self-employed.”

That��’s probably a good reason to consider taking care of “yourself.” And that’s where workers comp insurance for self-employed owners can make a difference for your business.

Is workers comp insurance for self-employed workers right for you? Read on and find out for yourself.

What Does Workers Comp Insurance for Self-Employed Cover?

Workers comp for self-employed can cover many of the same claims as workers compensation insurance for businesses owners with employees.

These can often include:

Medical payments — If you get sick or injured on the job, workers comp insurance for self-employed may help pay medical bills. Rehabilitation expenses — Sometimes, treating an illness or injury is just the first step. Rehabilitation and therapy also may be required. If so, your workers comp policy could cover those costs. Lost wages — Recovering from a work-related injury or illness also could keep you out of work. If you’re self-employed, that could bring your business to a screeching halt. That’s when a workers compensation policy might kick in to make up some of your lost income while you recover. Death benefits — If you die as a result of a workplace injury or illness, your workers comp policy may help cover funeral expenses and provide financial assistance for your family.

Am I Required to Have Workers Comp Insurance for Self-Employed?

Laws and regulations around workers compensation insurance vary from state to state. For example, Texas doesn’t require an employer to have any type of workers comp insurance. But travel next door to New Mexico, and most businesses with three or more employees need workers comp coverage.

In many instances, you’re required to have workers comp insurance as soon as you hire an employee. That can include both full-time and part-time workers, but again, each state has its own regulations, so it’s important to check the laws where you do business.

As you're looking through your state’s requirements, you may find that owners and business officers may be exempt from workers comp coverage. This is often a reason why business owners will cover only their employees as a way to save on insurance premium costs.