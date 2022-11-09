1. Be your own boss, but don’t try to do it all.

Leaving my staff job to go freelance was one of the scariest things I've ever done — but also the most rewarding. If you want to bring in the big bucks, being your own boss can be a good first step. But don’t spread yourself too thin by trying to do it all.

To help maximize profits, identify services in high demand that match your expertise. Once you’ve established your niche, you can grow your reputation to become one of the top contacts for a specific task. Many homeowners will pay more for high-quality work. And specializing means you’re doing jobs you enjoy. Win-win!

For those of you just dipping your toe in the handyman pond, here are some great tips on how to get started.

2. Teamwork makes the dream work.

Now that you’re in charge, it’s time to build your team. No matter how much you increase your earnings, there are only so many hours in the day to complete jobs. And if you want to make more money, it can help to have the right team in place.

Trusted vendors, suppliers, and subcontractors can help you build a well-oiled business that runs smoothly, even in uncertain times. You now can spend more time marketing and growing your business.

3. Marketing is a must!

As a contractor or handyman, you share a skill set with countless others. To make more money, it helps to stand out from the crowd. It’s time to let your community know who you are and what makes you special. Old-school marketing tools like business cards, local newspapers, and in-store flyers can be effective.

But nowadays, many homeowners first turn to the internet for information and recommendations. Free platforms like Craigslist and Google Local Business listings are powerful tools to find jobs and advertise your business. Hyper-local platforms like Nextdoor will put you in direct contact with potential customers. And sites like HomeAdvisor make it easy for clients to find pros like you by doing extensive upfront screening.

Here’s a comprehensive list of review sites you may want to look into for your handyman business.

New to social media? Check out this overview of the top-three social media channels for small businesses and how they can help you grow.

4. Create a website.

Don’t have a website yet? I know, it sounds time-consuming and costly. Before you panic, have a look at this straightforward article on how to build an affordable website.

If you’re not quite ready for a website, consider a Facebook Business Page. It’s quick and easy, and most importantly, it’s free! You can create an online presence that includes your contact information, customer testimonials, and a project portfolio. To get started, watch this step-by-step video tutorial for beginners.

5. Network, network, network!

Let me guess — you hate networking. Me too! But my most rewarding jobs have come from conversations with colleagues, friends, and family. These are the people who know and trust you. Talk to them!

Networking can happen anywhere — it’s simply a matter of having a meaningful conversation with the right person at the right time. So get out there and share your story with everyone!

Join your local chamber of commerce and trade associations, and make the time to attend networking events. Establish a relationship with your local hardware stores. When homeowners are looking for high-quality handyman help, this is often their first stop and the hardware store can make recommendations. Get to know local real estate agents — another go-to source when new homeowners are looking for referrals. Drop a business card in the mailboxes at new developments. Set up a LinkedIn account. It’s free and can supercharge your networking efforts.

6. Show off your contractor’s license.

A contractor’s license is proof that you’ve been vetted and approved by your state licensing board. Be sure to share this information with potential clients. Advertise it on your business vehicle, website, Facebook Business Page, and marketing materials. It’s yet another way to build trust and help grow your business.

If you’re not already licensed, check out our contractor licensing hub, which breaks down each state’s process for getting licensed. To learn more, scroll down the article and click on your state.

7. Create word-of-mouth referrals.

Perhaps the most powerful and cost-effective form of marketing is word-of-mouth referrals. This might sound easy, but it takes time and discipline. First, it’s helpful to develop a loyal client base. One potential way to gain loyalty is to ­under-promise and over-deliver.

If you’re just starting out, try to keep prices reasonable. But no matter what, always provide quality service. Not just on the job, but during the estimate and final billing process. Over time, you will likely build trust and loyalty — the key ingredients for growing your business.

Good customer service will make you stand out from the crowd. Send a thank you note to customers when a job is completed. Sadly, simple courtesies and clear communication can be rare in today’s world.

As a homeowner who barely survived a major renovation project, I can tell you that poor communication was my number-one complaint. Going forward, I will gladly pay more for someone who simply returns my texts promptly.

When the job is complete, don’t hesitate to ask clients to recommend you to friends and family. Since you’ve proven your value, one successful job may yield more and people will line up to hire you.

Before you know it, you’ll be spending less time marketing and more time fielding job requests. When you’ve reached this stage, consider increasing your rate.

For more tips on how to grow your business with word-of-mouth marketing, check this out!

8. When to say no.

Successful contractors are generally selective when it comes to assessing the who, what, and where of every project. And sometimes it’s best to say no. Not every client, project, or location is a good fit for your experience or capacity. And with today’s gas prices, out-of-town travel can really add up.

Plus, bidding on everything can waste time, energy, and money. Some jobs may require a bid bond and even a performance bond. These costs are the normal part of doing business, but they can be costly. So you may want to bid on projects you know you can complete successfully and make a profit on.