5 Tips for Creating a Business Budget (+ FREE Budget Template Download)

5 Budgeting and Bookkeeping Tips for Small Businesses

1. Separate personal and business finances.

You’ve probably heard you’re never supposed to mix business and pleasure. This goes for finances as well. Running a business — especially starting one — can be costly. Make sure you’re recording all of your business expenses to keep yourself organized and avoid budgeting confusion down the road.

2. List the numbers you know.

Your first step in creating a budget should be listing out all of the costs and earnings that are fixed. These might include items like rent, insurance, and recurring donations. Because they’re consistent, fixed expenses and income streams are the foundational building blocks of your budget. They’ll give you an idea of how much you’ll need to earn in order to make ends meet and have enough left over for contingencies.

3. Be realistic with your estimations.

Income and variable expenses can be unpredictable. Your best bet is to overestimate your expenses and underestimate your earnings. Think of the old adage: hope for the best, but prepare for the worst. While there are no guarantees, with modest expectations, there’s a better chance of outperforming your forecasts and having revenue to spare. Which brings me to my next point…

4. Save for emergencies.

One of the most important budgeting and bookkeeping tips for small businesses is to save for a rainy day. An emergency cash reserve is an essential lifeline for an independent business. If you’re faced with an unexpected cost, you’ll be glad you set some of your profits aside. You can incorporate savings into your budget. Consider the money you set aside each month as an expense. This will help keep you accountable for building your savings.

5. Get help if you need it.

It’s important to remember: If you encounter issues keeping your own budget or you simply don’t have the bandwidth for it, it might be time to hire extra help. Hiring a bookkeeper for a small business might be a good option for you. Small business budgeting software could also be a helpful tool.