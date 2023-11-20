5 Tips for Creating a Business Budget (+ FREE Budget Template Download)

4-minute read
Kristin Vegh
30 January 2024
Running a small business? Looking for basic bookkeeping templates? Hoping to whip your budget into shape? Our free budget template might have what you need!
Tracking your finances can feel overwhelming. While it might be tempting to bring in professional help, the cost of an accountant for small businesses can be prohibitive.
So if you’re looking to skip the small business accountant fees, this free business budget template from Simply Business® might be a good place to start.
Enter your email address to download our editable PDF budget template.
Your email address will be used by Simply Business to keep you posted with the latest news, offers and tips. You can unsubscribe from these emails at any time. Simply Business Privacy policy.
Click below to download our editable PDF budget template.Download
Whether you’re trying to hit sales goals or manage your cash flow, maintaining a budget is essential for business owners. Creating a business budget involves estimating how much you expect to earn and spend in a given month, quarter, or year, and measuring it against what you actually end up earning and spending in that time.
Why is comparing your expected and actual income so important? It may seem like a lot of work, but creating and keeping a budget have some real benefits.
And that’s just the tip of the iceberg. As a business owner, it’s unlikely you’ll ever regret keeping your finances organized. Your business can’t continue to grow without healthy revenue. A budget can help you maximize that revenue by making it easier to control business spend, management of resources, and emergency funds.
So this begs the question: How do you make a business budget? Before we get into budgeting and bookkeeping tips for small businesses, let’s review some important terms you should know.
This is an important distinction. Our budget template has two columns where you can input your sums: “budget” and “actual.” The “budget” column is where you put your estimated expenses and earnings. The “actual” column is where you fill in what you ended up earning and spending.
A fixed expense is a payment that is typically the same every month, such as a car payment, rent, or an insurance premium. While your revenue and emergency expenses will vary month-to-month, your fixed expenses will likely be the most consistent part of your budget, as they don’t typically change.
These figures will be less consistent. The variable expenses in your budget change month to month, based on any number of circumstances. Common variable expenses for businesses can include utility bills, repairs, and office supplies.
This one is more straightforward, but far from consistent. Revenue is how much money you bring in, which usually comprises income from sales, donations, or investments. Without sufficient revenue, you may not be able to cover your fixed and variable expenses.
This is where it all comes together. Your net income is essentially the amount of money you “take home” after you subtract your expenses from your revenue. Basically, when all your monthly transactions are done, this is your remaining profit.
These terms are just a basic introduction to budgeting, but should help you get started. Now let’s explore some budgeting and bookkeeping tips for small businesses.
You’ve probably heard you’re never supposed to mix business and pleasure. This goes for finances as well. Running a business — especially starting one — can be costly. Make sure you’re recording all of your business expenses to keep yourself organized and avoid budgeting confusion down the road.
Your first step in creating a budget should be listing out all of the costs and earnings that are fixed. These might include items like rent, insurance, and recurring donations. Because they’re consistent, fixed expenses and income streams are the foundational building blocks of your budget. They’ll give you an idea of how much you’ll need to earn in order to make ends meet and have enough left over for contingencies.
Income and variable expenses can be unpredictable. Your best bet is to overestimate your expenses and underestimate your earnings. Think of the old adage: hope for the best, but prepare for the worst. While there are no guarantees, with modest expectations, there’s a better chance of outperforming your forecasts and having revenue to spare. Which brings me to my next point…
One of the most important budgeting and bookkeeping tips for small businesses is to save for a rainy day. An emergency cash reserve is an essential lifeline for an independent business. If you’re faced with an unexpected cost, you’ll be glad you set some of your profits aside. You can incorporate savings into your budget. Consider the money you set aside each month as an expense. This will help keep you accountable for building your savings.
It’s important to remember: If you encounter issues keeping your own budget or you simply don’t have the bandwidth for it, it might be time to hire extra help. Hiring a bookkeeper for a small business might be a good option for you. Small business budgeting software could also be a helpful tool.
Business spend management and maintaining a budget can help ensure you’re able to save up for emergencies. But this isn’t the only way to protect your business in the event of disasters.
Running a business can be unpredictable. Business insurance can help you be prepared for things that come up unexpectedly. Some policy options include:
Simply Business makes finding commercial insurance easy — in fact, it’s our specialty. We work with some of the most trusted names in the insurance industry to bring business owners like you choice and value. Our free quote comparison tool allows you to explore policy options and compare prices, all in just a few minutes. It’s that simple.
Start your free quote online today and see how Simply Business can help you find the coverage your business needs.
Get an affordable & customized policy in just minutes. So you can get back to what matters: Your business.Start Here>
Looking for additional free financial management tools? Check out our other small business accounting templates and resources:
You also can find more small business accounting tips using our guide to small business cash flow management. For more about business insurance, entrepreneurship tips, and industry news, visit our Resource Center.
Written by
Kristin Vegh
After several years of working in insurance while also freelance writing, I've finally found where the two interests intersect. I'm a writer with Simply Business with an insurance processing background and a love of research.
Kristin writes on a number of topics such as small business trends, license reciprocity, and BOP insurance.
This content is for general, informational purposes only and is not intended to provide legal, tax, accounting, or financial advice. Please obtain expert advice from industry specific professionals who may better understand your business’s needs. Read our full disclaimer
Simply Business1 Beacon Street, 15th FloorBoston, MA02108
*Harborway Insurance policies are underwritten by Spinnaker Insurance Company and reinsured by Munich Re, an A+ (Superior) rated insurance carrier by AM Best. Harborway Insurance is a brand name of Harborway Insurance Agency, LLC, a licensed insurance producer in all 50 states and the District of Columbia. California license #6004217.
© Copyright 2024 Simply Business. All Rights Reserved. Simply Business, LLC is a licensed insurance producer in all U.S. States and the District of Columbia. Simply Business has its registered office at Simply Business, 1 Beacon Street, 15th Floor, Boston, MA, 02108. In California, we operate under the name Simply Business Insurance Agency, LLC, License #0M20593. In Colorado, we operate under the name Simply Business, LLC DBA Simply Business Insurance Agency. In New York, we operate under the name Simply Business Insurance Agency. In Pennsylvania, we operate under the name Simply Business Insurance Agency, LLC. In Texas, we operate under the name, U.S. Simply Business, LLC. For more information, please refer to our Privacy Policy and Terms & Conditions.