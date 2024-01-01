Sole Proprietorship Insurance

What Type of Sole Proprietor Business Insurance Do I Need?

If you’re a sole proprietor, the type of business insurance coverage you may need depends on the type of services you provide.

For example, if you’re a general contractor, you may need general liability insurance. If you’re an accountant with a home office, you may need both professional liability and general liability insurance policies.

How Do You Protect Yourself as a Sole Proprietorship?

Great question! And we’re here to help! Take a look at the most common business insurance policies for sole proprietorships:

General Liability Insurance

General liability insurance for sole proprietors provides coverage against costs associated with third-party accidents, property damage, and bodily injury to third parties, like customers or vendors.

So what does that mean?

Let’s say you have a pressure washing business. You’re turning on the hose to wash the home’s siding, and the water comes out with more pressure than you anticipated. So much, in fact, that it ends up knocking a shutter off the customer’s window.

Or say you’re a private tutor with a home office space where your students come to have their lessons. One day, one of your students trips over a loose rug in your office and gets badly hurt. The student is rushed to the emergency room, where the X-rays show a broken wrist.

In both cases, you could be held liable; the first example for the property damage you caused, and the second example for the student’s medical expenses. That liability could potentially mean paying out a lot of money to cover the damages.

And that dollar amount could exponentially increase if a customer sues you.

Fortunately, with general liability insurance, you’d get help paying those bills, plus any legal fees and related lawsuits (up to your policy limit).

General liability insurance can usually cover: