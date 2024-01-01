Is a business owner’s policy the same as general liability insurance? It’s a common question! The answer is: Not quite.
General liability (GL) is a popular form of commercial insurance. It’s very customizable and offers coverage for a host of common risks to small businesses.
A business owner’s policy includes general liability coverage, but with additional types of coverage, as well. So while your BOP insurance comes with GL, a GL policy alone won’t have all the coverage of a BOP. A small business typically will only have one or the other.
BOP insurance could be considered an enhanced alternative for small business owners seeking general liability coverage, because it includes GL, as well as commercial property insurance and business interruption insurance. Purchasing BOP insurance may even cost less than if you purchased the three types of coverage separately.
Simply Business1 Beacon Street, 15th FloorBoston, MA02108
*Harborway Insurance policies are underwritten by Spinnaker Insurance Company and reinsured by Munich Re, an A+ (Superior) rated insurance carrier by AM Best. Harborway Insurance is a brand name of Harborway Insurance Agency, LLC, a licensed insurance producer in all 50 states and the District of Columbia. California license #6004217.
© Copyright 2024 Simply Business. All Rights Reserved. Simply Business, LLC is a licensed insurance producer in all U.S. States and the District of Columbia. Simply Business has its registered office at Simply Business, 1 Beacon Street, 15th Floor, Boston, MA, 02108. In California, we operate under the name Simply Business Insurance Agency, LLC, License #0M20593. In Colorado, we operate under the name Simply Business, LLC DBA Simply Business Insurance Agency. In New York, we operate under the name Simply Business Insurance Agency. In Pennsylvania, we operate under the name Simply Business Insurance Agency, LLC. In Texas, we operate under the name, U.S. Simply Business, LLC. For more information, please refer to our Privacy Policy and Terms & Conditions.