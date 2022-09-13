How to Manage Inflation as a Small Business Owner

Navigating the obstacles caused by inflation as a small business owner may seem like fighting an uphill battle. Between struggling to keep materials and products in stock and consumers consciously trying to spend less, keeping your business afloat — and ideally, thriving — is a challenge.

Rethinking your approach can help keep your business on track. Here are three strategies to consider for guarding your small business against inflation.

Review your business model

A practical first step for combating inflation is to get a good idea of where your money is going and whether there are any areas where costs can be trimmed down.

The Harvard Business Review recommends getting spending visibility. Make sure it’s broken down into categories that clearly illustrate which parts of your business the money is going to. Doing so may illuminate which business units and cost categories are hitting your wallet the hardest.

Think strategically. Look for ways to minimize the spending that could increase your profits, or consider more strategic spending that will protect your employees and clientele. This may mean investing in employee education or a commitment to the highest-quality customer experience. Doing so shows that you value your employees and customers, and ultimately will help set your small business apart from its competitors.

Keep an eye on the rising cost of necessities. The rising price of fuel and materials, as well as rising interest rates, could impact your operational costs significantly, so it’s best to stay on top of those expenses. By learning more about inflation, small business owners can negate overhead increases from the effects of inflation on small business. The sooner you can adjust your spending to accommodate the changes from inflation the sooner you can overcome rising costs.

One recent development is the Inflation Reduction Act that was signed into law. It’s unclear whether it will reduce inflation, but the Act essentially boils down into three basic parts.

The first is that it plans to reduce the federal deficit — which is how much the government spends in a year that exceeds the revenues it receives from taxes and other fees — which should help with price increases.

Second, it aims to promote the production of specific goods, primarily relating to renewable energy. The idea is that having more supply than demand will save money in the long run.

The third part will allow Medicare to negotiate with pharmaceutical companies, in an effort to cap the rising cost of needed prescription drugs for Medicare recipients.

While NPR advises that inflation won’t grind to a halt or be changed drastically, it may relieve some of the pressure on consumers. With less of their money tied up in inflation and healthcare costs <span style='color:rgb(0, 0, 0);font-family:"undefined";font-size: undefined;'>—</span> and more in their pockets <span style='color:rgb(0, 0, 0);font-family:"undefined";font-size: undefined;'>—</span> consumers may not have to budget so strictly.

Protect your profit margins

Prices may be going up, but that doesn’t mean your profits will go up with them. Increased costs can result in tighter profit margins. Make sure to prioritize maintaining the value you offer to your customers without taking a major financial loss.

It may sound drastic, but this may involve eliminating work. You could, for example, reduce the number of services you offer or limit the products you sell. Trim down your menu. Not only does taking something off your plate cut back on costs — it also may allow you and your team to give more attention to your most popular and profitable services.

Automating basic processes could also save you and your employees time, allowing you to focus on bigger undertakings.

Streamlining your offerings and simplifying your processes can help reduce your overhead costs without transferring too much of the inflation to your customers via price increases.