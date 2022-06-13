Professional Liability Insurance Cost: How to Avoid Sticker Shock

As a professional, you come across a lot of different price tags. As a business owner, it's your responsibility to try to make the smartest decision for your finances.

It's only natural that while shopping for protection for your business, you may ask, "How much will professional liability insurance cost?"

In this article, we'll review how much small business insurance typically costs, depending on your business type and your location, what it usually covers, and how it can benefit your business. By the time you've finished reading, you'll feel more empowered to make an informed decision for your business

10 Factors That Affect Your Professional Liability Insurance Cost

1. The industry you work in.

Because what you do is unique to you and your profession, that means you face different challenges and risks than other business owners.

For example, a real estate agent faces different challenges than a hair stylist; an accountant faces different challenges than a yoga instructor.

Insurance carriers consider the risks that you may be exposed to in your industry when they’re calculating your professional liability cost.

2. The services you provide.

Although you may hold the same title as another professional, you may perform different services. For example, if you're an interior designer, you may work only with individuals, while another interior designer may work exclusively alongside building managers.

Within a profession, some services offered may carry more risk than others. Insurance carriers may ask you about specific services you offer to clients so they can assess your risk and factor those risks into the cost of your premium.

3. Where your business is.

As business owners, we know that our communities are important to our success — but our locations are what's interesting to insurance carriers when quoting business insurance cost.

Certain areas may have different insurance regulations, depending on local and state governance, and insurance carriers will take that into account when calculating your professional liability insurance cost.

4. What your payroll looks like.

Once you have employees, you may have extra sets of hands to help you with your workload, but those extra hands can mean extra assumed risk.

With more people working at your business, there's a greater chance for human error. The more people you have working for your business, there’s a higher risk that someone will either inadvertently make a mistake or could be accused of doing so.

Insurance carriers know this, so if you have employees, it's likely your premium will be higher than if you were working solo.

5. The risks you face.

This factor is closely related to the factor we covered in the second item above. Depending on the risks that you face in your business, your professional liability cost could vary.

For example, a real estate agent may face the risk of a customer selling if they find out there were improvements they'd have to financially cover themselves, which hadn't been divulged upfront.

Say a business consultant predicted that their client would earn a certain amount of revenue if they invested in a particular business venture. The client followed the consultant’s advice, but never earned the money that was promised, resulting in the client suing for breach of promise.

Claims of negligence or other losses related to the services you provide are very real risks that insurance companies will typically consider when deciding your business insurance cost.