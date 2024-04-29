The Pros and Cons of an Unsecured Business Loan

Pros and Cons of Unsecured Business Loans

If you’re a small business owner looking for start-up loans without collateral or substantial revenue, an unsecured business loan may be a good option. We recommend working with a financial professional to determine the best loans and financing options for your business. For basic research purposes, here are a few pros and cons of unsecured business loans to help you get started.

Pro: No collateral required.

One of the biggest advantages of unsecured working capital loans is that you don't need upfront collateral. This means you can access funding even if you don't have valuable business assets. And you won’t have to put up your house, car, or other personal property as collateral.

Pro: Faster approval and funding.

A small business owner in need of an instant business loan — or one with a relatively quick turnaround — will appreciate this advantage: unsecured business loans are generally quicker to be approved and disbursed than secured loans. With no need for a collateral appraisal, the application and evaluation process is expedited, so you get the funds quicker.

Pro: Lower risk for the borrower.

With unsecured business loans, the lender assumes the risk of default. So if you can’t make loan payments, your business assets won't be seized. While this does not absolve you of your responsibility to repay the loan, it does provide a bit of cushioning in the event of financial hardship.

Pro: The loan may be discharged in bankruptcy.

According to the Bureau of Labor Statistics, 50% of small businesses fail within their first five years. It’s often because the business runs out of money and can’t secure more. While bankruptcy laws vary by state, unsecured business loans may qualify for discharge, meaning the lender cannot attempt to collect the debt.

Con: Higher interest rates.

While it’s a big plus that these loans don’t require collateral, there’s often a downside. Because lenders assume a higher risk, they usually charge higher interest rates than secured business loans. This means you’ll likely pay more in interest over the life of the loan.

Con: Strict eligibility requirements.

An unsecured loan is difficult to obtain because it comes with strict eligibility requirements. Without collateral, it may be challenging to qualify, and the amount you can borrow may be insufficient for your business needs.

Con: Approval and funding may take longer.

While the approval window is often relatively quick due to the lack of collateral to appraise, it doesn’t mean there’s no waiting involved. If you apply for an unsecured loan from a traditional bank or credit union, the approval process could take several days, and it might be a week or even longer until you receive the funds.

That said, some online lenders have made the instant business loan possible by offering funding to business owners within hours.

Con: The loan may require a personal guarantee.

Lenders who offer unsecured business loans may request a personal guarantee. This legally-binding contract gives lenders an added layer of protection if you don’t make your loan payments. What happens if you default on an unsecured business loan? If you default on a loan with a personal guarantee, the lender could take you to court.