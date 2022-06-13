Taking a Closer Look at How to Get Business Grants

A small business grant is money that’s typically available to businesses whose work contributes to specific goals of government agencies, nonprofit organizations, and even for-profit companies, as just a few examples.

It’s also money that usually doesn’t have to be repaid, which can make it an attractive source of funding.

We can help by showing you where to look for small business grants and how to apply for them.

Where to Find a Small Business Grant

Chances are you may not have heard about business grants. Still, there is a healthy supply of grants that are typically available if you know where to look. Here are a few suggestions to get you started:

1. Grantwatch.

This website features more than 27,000 grants and other funding opportunities from a variety of sources, including government agencies, charitable foundations, and corporations.

You can easily navigate to a “small business” section to help narrow your search. However, to get all the details on the grant, you’ll likely have to pay to subscribe.

But if you’re short on time (and what small business owner isn’t?), Grantwatch subscription plans offer a variety of services, including search help.

2. National Association for the Self-Employed (NASE).

Every quarter, NASE reviews grant applications for established businesses that are ready to grow, but may lack the cash to do so. The maximum amount for each NASE business grant is $4,000, and it comes with considerable flexibility for how you can use it.

The list of requirements is shorter than many other grant programs, but one of them is that you need to be an NASE member, which requires a paid membership.

As you might expect, there is a lot of competition at the federal level for grant money. So another good place to apply for grant opportunities is in your state. There’s likely to be less competition and a range of grants at the state level that may be a better fit for your type of business.

You can get started by checking out this state-by-state grants guide.

4. Corporate grants for small businesses.

There are a lot of businesses willing to lend a hand to other businesses. The companies offering these grants are as varied as the businesses and entrepreneurs they want to help.

You can find a wide-ranging list of grants for minority- and women-owned businesses, as well as other types of businesses here.

Some popular corporate grants you may want to consider include:

5. Demographic-specific grants.

If you’re a woman, veteran, or minority small business owner, there are a number of specific grants available to help support your organization. Here are just a few examples of what’s out there.

The Amber Grant.

This program, run by WomensNet, awards a $10,000 grant each month to a female entrepreneur. At the end of the year, one of the 12 recipients can get an additional $25,000 in funding.

Applying is as easy as filling out an online form and paying a $15 fee.

Veteran Small Business Grants.

Veterans or their spouses who own over 50% of the business can apply for the Veteran Small Business Award. With the goal to inspire, educate, and support veterans, businesses can receive up to $15,000 in grant funding.

National Black MBA Association.

The NBMBAA scale-up pitch challenge is a competition that black-owned businesses can pitch their ideas to early-stage investors and venture capitalists. Three finalists compete in person before a panel of judges.

Grant awards include a $50,000 Grand Prize, with additional top prizes for 2nd place ($10,000), 3rd place ($7,500), and the People’s Choice Award ($1,000).

You must be a member of the NBMBAA to participate in the annually held competition.

6. Search the internet.

No single article (including this one) can unearth all the grant opportunities that might suit your business. A key to securing a grant is making sure what the awarding organization is looking for aligns with what your company does, as much as possible.

Spending a bit of time online can help you find the best opportunities for your business.