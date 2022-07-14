Why You Should Get a Secured Business Credit Card

What Is a Secured Business Credit Card?

A secured business credit card functions like any other credit card except it’s typically backed by a cash deposit that you as the cardholder put down as collateral.

Think of it much like a security deposit that renters are usually required to provide landlords when signing an apartment lease. It stays in reserve in case it’s needed.

The same goes for business secured credit cards. The money you put down on the account gives the credit card lender security in case you can’t make payments.

With a secured credit card, the amount you put down as a deposit usually becomes your credit limit for your credit card. In some cases, your lender could extend a line of credit that’s greater than the deposit you’d put down as collateral. But maxing out isn’t what is important — building a healthy credit history is.

How Can a Secured Business Credit Card Help Your Business?

Let’s say you just finished up with a woodworking internship and you’re ready to strike out on your own. Furniture-making future, here you come!

Although you’ve already accumulated many of the carpentry tools you need to get started, you know you’ll need more as your skills progress. And although taking up residency in your parents’ garage is OK for now, you all agree it’s temporary. You dream of renting or owning a bigger, better workshop one day.

The thing you’ll most likely need to fulfill that dream? Good credit. Without it, getting a loan and using credit toward the purchase of more tools, equipment, and space can be difficult.

Don’t fret. If you can muster up even a couple hundred bucks, you can put it down as a security deposit in exchange for a credit limit.

If you pay your statement balance in full and on time every single month, it will help build a healthy credit score. A good credit score can better help you secure the resources needed to run and expand your business.