What Is an SBA 7(a) Loan?

An SBA 7(a) loan is the main program that the SBA offers to provide funding to America’s small businesses. There are multiple types of 7(a) loans bundled into this single program, including:

Standard 7(a) loan: This small business loan can provide $5 million maximum, with about 85% of loans up to $150,000 guaranteed by the SBA. The life of this loan is typically 10 years. Loans up to $25,000 do not require collateral to secure the loan.

7(a) small loan: This loan is designed for businesses that need smaller amounts of capital. Like with the standard 7(a) loan, the SBA guarantees 85% of loans up to $150K. Collateral is required to secure the loan if you’re applying for a 7(a) small loan of more than $35K.

SBA Express: Need your money in a hurry? This small business loan provides approval decisions in less than 36 hours, which is ideal for businesses that need accelerated funding. SBA Express loans are capped at $350K, with collateral required for any loan amount over $25K.

SBA loans are administered by local banks and credit unions. Plus, most SBA 7(a) loans are guaranteed by the SBA for up to 85% of the total loan, making them a safe and secure source of funding for both banks and small business owners.

If you’re ready to apply, you can find an SBA-approved lender here.

What Are the Eligibility Requirements?

SBA loans are designed to be readily accessible to small businesses, so eligibility requirements are fairly generous.

Take a look at the situations in which you are eligible to apply for this small business loan (note: these are subject to change):

You’re registered as a for-profit business entity.

You are not on parole.

Your personal net income for the past year was less than $5 million.

Your business’s revenue for the past three years was less than $7.5 million.

You have fewer than 500 employees.

Your business is based in the United States.

You have all the required licenses, permits, and insurance policies to be operating legally.

You’re not delinquent on any personal or federal debts (for example, tax debts, federal student loan debts, etc.).

You’ve been unable to secure funds from other sources.

You are able to guarantee loans with collateral, if required.

Pretty confident you’ve met the eligibility requirements? Let’s dive into the process for applying for that 7(a) small business loan.

How to Apply for an SBA 7(a) Loan

1. Download the SBA 7(a) loan application.

Here’s the most recent application form. This is the primary application your lender will use to determine if you qualify for this small business loan.

2. Complete your personal background and financial statements.

The Statement of Personal History and Personal Financial Statement forms give the SBA a closer look of who you are personally, as well as a small business owner. These documents will provide information on your credit history and personal character.

3. Prepare your business financial statements.

The SBA primarily wants to see your Profit & Loss Statement and Projected Financial Statement to make sure your small business will be able to repay the loan you’re applying for.

If you need help creating these statements, you may want to consider writing out a business plan and using that information to form the foundation of your business financial statements. You can download our business plan template to help you get started: