Workers Compensation Insurance: How to Know When You Need It

What is Workers Compensation Insurance?

It doesn't matter what type of business you run — if you have employees, there's always a chance that they can get injured or sick on the job. That's where workers compensation comes in.

Workers compensation, also known as workers comp, is insurance that provides medical and wage benefits to employees who get injured or sick on the job.

As a small business owner, carrying workers compensation insurance can provide you with much-needed security, as this type of coverage usually prevents an employee from suing your business for a workplace injury.

Many business owners wonder, "Do I need workers comp insurance?"

If you have employees, the answer is generally yes.

Workers compensation is state-mandated, and nearly every state requires businesses with employees to carry workers compensation insurance. And some states even have severe penalties if you are noncompliant.

Be sure to check the workers comp laws in your state to learn the requirements for your business. If you operate in more than one state, you need to comply with the law in each of those states.

Do I need workers comp insurance if I don't have employees?

A business owner with no employees is typically exempt from carrying workers comp insurance. Again, check your state laws to be sure. Even if you don't have employees, you still may need to purchase workers compensation insurance for your business (more on that later).

How Does Workers Comp Insurance Work?

A workers compensation claim usually begins with an employee. When a worker is injured on the job, they should first notify their employer of the incident. A workers compensation claim is then filed against the employer's insurance policy.

The process is fairly straightforward, but here are a few essential steps you should know:

Step 1: The incident is reported to the employer.

If one of your workers has an incident, they should notify you of the situation as soon as possible, since you will need to document the event's date, time, and its circumstances.

Step 2: The employee seeks treatment.

Your employee should promptly seek medical treatment for their injuries or illness. The employee's health care provider completes a medical report, which is sent directly to the insurance company.

Step 3: A workers comp claim is filed.

In most cases, you'll be responsible for filing the employee's workers compensation claim with your insurance company. Remember, the claim gets filed against your policy, not you.

Step 4: The insurance company makes a determination.

It's up to your insurance carrier to decide whether the employee's claim is valid or not, based on the information provided.

If they approve the claim, the employee can either accept the payment offered by the insurance company or negotiate a settlement for a lump-sum payout. If the insurer denies the claim, your employee has the right to appeal the decision.

While the claims process isn't complicated, it could become messy if you skip one of these steps. To ensure that your employees know how workers comp insurance works, it's always wise to provide them with workers comp training.