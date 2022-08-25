MMI in Workers' Comp: What Does Maximum Medical Improvement Mean?

MMI Medical Abbreviation Definition

MMI stands for “Maximum Medical Improvement.” Here’s what that means.

If an employee gets injured while on the job, workers' compensation insurance is there to help cover a variety of costs, including the ones needed to help heal and recover from the employee’s injuries.

The hope is that with time and treatment, your employee will fully recover and be able to get back to work and resume enjoying their life. Unfortunately, there may be a case where a complete recovery is not possible, and the employee has reached a point in the healing process where their condition will not improve further with standard medical treatment.

This is the point of “Maximum Medical Improvement,” or MMI.

MMI Personal Injury Example

To help get a better sense of how MMI works, consider this scenario. One of your employees is climbing a ladder on a job site when their foot slips from one of the rungs and they fall several feet to the ground. After a trip to the ER, they’re diagnosed with a back injury and are unable to work.

Typically, the costs for medical treatment, rehabilitation, and possibly lost wages would be covered by workers' comp insurance, up to the policy’s coverage limits.

If the policy covers this injury, after treatment has continued for a certain amount of time (more on that below), the workers' comp insurance company providing the coverage may request an MMI evaluation.

