Workers' Comp and Taxes: All You Need to Know

Do You Have to Pay Taxes on a Workers' Comp Settlement?

According to the IRS, workers' comp settlements under federal law do not qualify as taxable income. Compensation from workers' comp earned from on-the-job injuries or illnesses are fully tax-exempt.

Injured workers can receive checks from their settlements — even if it’s one large settlement payout — without having to list the amount as earned income or paying taxes on the total amount of the settlement.

However, if an injured worker receives punitive damages from a settlement then those amounts are taxable under IRS rules.

Even in the unfortunate event of death resulting from an occupational injury, next of kin who receive the settlement payout on behalf of the employee who was fatally injured would not have to pay taxes on the payout.

Is Workers' Comp Tax-Deductible?

If you’re a business owner, the premiums you pay for workers' compensation insurance are tax-deductible expenses. So you may want to keep track of your premium payments and include them at tax time.

In general, when insurance is deemed “ordinary and necessary,” you can deduct the cost of premiums. An “ordinary” cost is an expense common for your particular industry. A “necessary” cost is an expense considered helpful and appropriate for your business. workers' compensation insurance falls into these categories.

However, for employees, the answer is: No. The IRS does not allow employees to deduct any workers' compensation benefits they received from their taxes. They’re not contributing to the coverage. You, as their employer, are.

Workers' Compensation Insurance: How Do I Get It?

If you don’t already have workers' compensation insurance, choosing the coverage for your small business may seem like a daunting task, but we can help you get started with a couple of tips:

Know your state’s requirements.

The answer to, “Do I need workers' comp insurance?” may depend on where your business operates. Nearly every state requires businesses with employees to have workers' comp coverage.

If your employees work in multiple states, or you plan to expand your business into other states, be sure you take that into account when you get coverage. Doing a bit of homework to understand the workers' compensation laws in your state can help you better understand what coverage you may need, and when.

Even if your business has just one employee, yourself, and is in a state that doesn’t require a workers' comp insurance policy, you should still strongly consider coverage as soon as you hire someone.

If that newly-hired employee suffers a work-related illness or is injured on the job, you could be left paying for some hefty legal and medical bills.

The minimum coverage amount varies on a state-by-state basis, but as soon as you’re ready to start hiring, you should consider shopping around for workers' comp insurance.

Find an experienced insurance provider.

