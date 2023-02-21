I Never Thought it Could Happen to Me: Jobsite Accidents, General Safety Mistakes, and Workplace Injury Prevention

Who Needs General Liability Insurance?

You might be thinking, I’m a beautician not a builder, why on earth do I need general liability insurance?

Well, imagine you’re at a client’s home touching up her roots and you accidentally spill dark hair dye all over her brand-new sectional. Hair-raising!

Or maybe you’re a massage therapist and you knock over a Buddha statue while moving into a new spa. Not only is your karma dinged, but your new landlord is no longer feeling the zen.

Or let’s say you’re a personal trainer and your client trips over the dumbbells you left on the floor, injuring himself in the process. Not your most brilliant move!

In each of these scenarios, your clients can sue for damages. And you may need to fork over a lot of cash to pay for a lawsuit. But fear not — we’re here to help!