Personal Trainer Insurance

What Types Insurance Do I Need for my Personal Training Business?

There are a few different types of insurance you need to consider as a personal trainer, and we’ll cover them here. Some are likely required no matter what, while others may depend on your business and employees.

General Liability Insurance

General liability insurance for personal trainers is a little bit like the jack-of-all-trades of coverage. This type of insurance typically covers bodily injury, property damage, and third-party accidents. In this case, “third-party” typically encompasses clients or vendors. You also can add contents coverage to your policy, which could offset the cost if someone runs off with your dumbbells and medicine balls.

Accidents and mistakes can happen in any business, and without general liability insurance, you’ll be stuck with the bill. Considering the average claim for property damage or accidents in small businesses is $30,000, liability insurance for personal trainers is definitely worth considering.

The legal terms and conditions of a business liability policy can be a bit confusing, though. What does having a general liability policy really mean for your personal training business? Let’s review a scenario that would be covered by insurance.

One day you’re setting up for your next client and you take a break before your next session. You leave a few dumbbells on the floor next to the equipment, and your client trips over them. They stumble, hit their head on a machine, and ultimately sue you for their medical bills and time off work.

Without liability coverage, you’d need to defend yourself and fork over the cash by yourself to pay the lawsuit, even if it means dipping into your family’s finances or taking out a loan. However, a general liability policy typically would defend the lawsuit and pay out any settlements up to your coverage limit. Paying a monthly premium for insurance can potentially make or break your business in case of an accident.

So what does a general liability policy usually cover in your personal training business? Here’s a recap: