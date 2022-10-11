Simply Business homepage
Call Us(844) 654-7272
Get a QuoteSign In
General BusinessGet CustomersGrow Your BusinessHumorBusiness Insurance 101NewsWorkers' CompProtect Your BusinessStart Your BusinessTools & Apps
BACK TO SIMPLY U.

Get Customers

How to Prepare Your E-Commerce Shop for Sales Events

23 January 20244-minute read

How to Prepare Your E-Commerce Shop for Sales Events

While several of the best holidays for e-commerce happen at the end of the calendar year, opportunities for sales events aren’t limited...

Read more

Gifts for Customers: How to Get It Right

2 January 20245-minute read

Gifts for Customers: How to Get It Right

Should You Send Gifts for Clients? Absolutely. Gifts can be a great way to show clients you appreciate them. But if you’re still not...

Read more

How to Prepare for Small Business Sales Events

10 November 20232-minute read

How to Prepare for Small Business Sales Events

People love a good sale. Who doesn’t do a little victory dance when they save money? Sales events can be exciting for small business...

Read more

Sales Tax Holidays: What to Know if You're a Retailer

21 August 20233-minute read

Sales Tax Holidays: What to Know if You're a Retailer

Sales tax holidays. Whether you love ‘em or hate ‘em, they’re here to stay. So as a small business owner, you might as well make the...

Read more

Get to Know Your Customers Day

25 July 20232-minute read

Get to Know Your Customers Day

Did you know that the third Thursday of every quarter (January, April, July, and October) is Get to Know Your Customers Day? It’s...

Read more

Maximizing Your Storefront: How to Increase Foot Traffic in a Retail Store

18 July 20236-minute read

Maximizing Your Storefront: How to Increase Foot Traffic in a Retail Store

Maximizing Your Storefront: How to Increase Foot Traffic in a Retail Store No one understands how to make a sale quite like a small...

Read more

Happy National Made in the USA Day

7 July 20232-minute read

Happy National Made in the USA Day

When Americans think about July, the first place their minds go to is often Independence Day. This patriotic midsummer celebration is a...

Read more

How to Bid a Paint Job: A Step-By-Step Guide

28 March 20235-minute read

How to Bid a Paint Job: A Step-By-Step Guide

How to Bid Paint Jobs by Square Foot Okay, you’ve got a potential client who’s interested in working with you. You’re at the site, ready...

Read more

How You Can Make More Money as a Contractor or Handyman (In Uncertain Times)

9 November 20227-minute read

How You Can Make More Money as a Contractor or Handyman (In Uncertain Times)

1. Be your own boss, but don’t try to do it all. Leaving my staff job to go freelance was one of the scariest things I've ever done —...

Read more

12 Helpful Tips to Build Your Health & Wellness Business

11 October 20228-minute read

12 Helpful Tips to Build Your Health & Wellness Business

Sound mind. Sound body. They’re two of the essential ingredients of a happy, healthy life. They’re likely part of the philosophy you’ve...

Read more

Previous
123
...
4
Next

This content is for general, informational purposes only and is not intended to provide legal, tax, accounting, or financial advice. Please obtain expert advice from industry specific professionals who may better understand your business’s needs. Read our full disclaimer

Get Our Newsletter

We'll deliver tips and tools to grow your business right to your inbox

Subscribe now

INSURANCE

Business InsuranceGeneral Liability InsuranceWorkers Compensation InsuranceProfessional Liability InsuranceErrors & Omissions InsuranceSole Proprietors Workers CompensationCyber InsuranceSelf-Employed Insurance

BUSINESSES

Contractors InsuranceCleaners InsuranceE-commerce InsuranceHandyman InsuranceHome Improvement Contractor InsuranceLandscaping InsuranceLawn Care InsurancePhotographers Insurance

ABOUT

About usContact UsCareersSite MapInsurance Providers

SIMPLY U

General BusinessProtect Your BusinessStart Your Business

ADDRESS

Simply Business1 Beacon Street, 15th FloorBoston, MA02108

LEGAL

Terms & ConditionsPrivacy PolicyPrivacy Notice for CA ResidentsResponsible Disclosure Policy

*Harborway Insurance policies are underwritten by Spinnaker Insurance Company and reinsured by Munich Re, an A+ (Superior) rated insurance carrier by AM Best. Harborway Insurance is a brand name of Harborway Insurance Agency, LLC, a licensed insurance producer in all 50 states and the District of Columbia. California license #6004217.

© Copyright 2024 Simply Business. All Rights Reserved. Simply Business, LLC is a licensed insurance producer in all U.S. States and the District of Columbia. Simply Business has its registered office at Simply Business, 1 Beacon Street, 15th Floor, Boston, MA, 02108. In California, we operate under the name Simply Business Insurance Agency, LLC, License #0M20593. In Colorado, we operate under the name Simply Business, LLC DBA Simply Business Insurance Agency. In New York, we operate under the name Simply Business Insurance Agency. In Pennsylvania, we operate under the name Simply Business Insurance Agency, LLC. In Texas, we operate under the name, U.S. Simply Business, LLC. For more information, please refer to our Privacy Policy and Terms & Conditions.