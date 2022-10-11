23 January 2024 • 4-minute read
While several of the best holidays for e-commerce happen at the end of the calendar year, opportunities for sales events aren’t limited...
2 January 2024 • 5-minute read
Should You Send Gifts for Clients? Absolutely. Gifts can be a great way to show clients you appreciate them. But if you’re still not...
10 November 2023 • 2-minute read
People love a good sale. Who doesn’t do a little victory dance when they save money? Sales events can be exciting for small business...
21 August 2023 • 3-minute read
Sales tax holidays. Whether you love ‘em or hate ‘em, they’re here to stay. So as a small business owner, you might as well make the...
25 July 2023 • 2-minute read
Did you know that the third Thursday of every quarter (January, April, July, and October) is Get to Know Your Customers Day? It’s...
18 July 2023 • 6-minute read
Maximizing Your Storefront: How to Increase Foot Traffic in a Retail Store No one understands how to make a sale quite like a small...
7 July 2023 • 2-minute read
When Americans think about July, the first place their minds go to is often Independence Day. This patriotic midsummer celebration is a...
28 March 2023 • 5-minute read
How to Bid Paint Jobs by Square Foot Okay, you’ve got a potential client who’s interested in working with you. You’re at the site, ready...
9 November 2022 • 7-minute read
1. Be your own boss, but don’t try to do it all. Leaving my staff job to go freelance was one of the scariest things I've ever done —...
