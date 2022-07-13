Simply Business homepage
News

6 Small Business Trends to Know About for 2024

28 December 20234-minute read

Is your business à la mode? You may have seen it on dessert menus, but we think this term — meaning “fashionable” — is an apt way to...

Frozen Food or Takeout? Americans Are Increasingly Turning to Ready-to-Eat Meals

24 October 20232-minute read

Monkey Business Images // Shutterstock Household spending on restaurant food has grown at a faster rate than spending on groceries since...

The Power of Positive Planning — Celebrating National Planner Day

1 August 20234-minute read

Congratulations! After years of grit and determination, you’re finally the boss. But if time management is not your superpower, all your...

Happy National Made in the USA Day

7 July 20232-minute read

When Americans think about July, the first place their minds go to is often Independence Day. This patriotic midsummer celebration is a...

Men's Health Month: Developing Good Habits for Long-term Health

21 June 20234-minute read

We all know the importance of staying healthy. But when you’re working in a demanding job, it’s easy to fall into unhealthy patterns....

A Guide to Celebrating Small Business Week 2023

20 April 20236-minute read

If you’re an established or aspiring small business owner, you might want to mark your calendar: National Small Business Week will take...

How to Be Self Employed While Working 9-to-5

9 December 202212-minute read

How to Be Self-Employed in 5 Steps 1. Figure out if you're really ready to make the leap. The truth is, it shouldn’t have taken me 10...

Standing Strong: Small Business Resiliency in a Turbulent Economy [REPORT]

22 September 20224-minute read

Small business owners have faced a number of challenges in just a handful of years - and those challenges don’t look to be going away...

How Does Inflation Affect Small Businesses?

13 September 20225-minute read

What is Inflation? Inflation is the economic phenomenon of prices increasing over a given period of time . It can be as general as an...

5 of the Biggest Perceived Problems That Small Business Owners Face

13 July 20223-minute read

Paul Chinn/The San Francisco Chronicle // Getty Images Small businesses are a driving force behind the U.S. economy. Before the...

