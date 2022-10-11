12 Helpful Tips to Build Your Health & Wellness Business

How to Get Clients as a Health Coach: 3 Smart Tips

If you’re a health coach and you skipped down to this section, kudos for your laser-like focus. And while we have some specific ideas for your health coaching business, you also may find some helpful information in the sections above.

1. Share your why.

For individuals trying to navigate and understand medical diagnoses, therapy regimens, and behavioral plans, it can be a bit overwhelming. As a health coach, you get that; it’s what you do.

It’s also what other health coaches do. So what can help you stand out from the competition? Your why. Think about why you do what you do, and use that story to help differentiate you on your website, your social channels, even in the elevator pitch you may share with potential clients and fellow health and wellness providers.

2. Tell your story.

You’ve articulated your why. You’ve got your elevator pitch down. Now look for ways to get your story out there. Take a look at popular blogs and podcasts related to your specialty. Offer to appear as a podcast guest or contribute to the blog. This is where you can use that elevator pitch to quickly communicate what’s unique about your coaching business.

3. Consider specializing.

Health coaches may have clients with a variety of needs, including dietary issues, chronic illnesses, and just trying to get fit. Think about what you’re best at and what interests you. It doesn't have to be a single specialty, either. Then consider integrating that into your online profile and other contact information.

So, for example, instead of being “John Doe, Health Coach,” potential clients could see you as “John Doe, Health Coach, specializing in diabetes, weight loss, and food allergy treatment.”

Something for Every Growing Business: Insurance

Whether you’re helping people reach fitness goals, eat healthier, or simply find the best way to live a more fulfilled life, your clients are relying on your knowledge, experience, and advice. You want them to feel comfortable and confident about their choice to work with you.

That’s one of the benefits of business insurance. Showing clients you’re covered for the unexpected can help increase their level of trust. That’s where we can help.

We’ve helped insure tens of thousands of small businesses throughout the U.S. And much like each of your clients is different, so are the businesses we serve. We specialize in customizing insurance options specifically for each one.

Just tell us a little bit about your business online or over the phone, and we can help find the coverages small business owners like you need the most, including:

We also make it fast and affordable. We can often find policies in just a few minutes. And because we work with many of the nation’s leading insurers, we can shop for rates and let you choose the price and policy that’s best for you.

Got questions? Our licensed insurance pros are happy to help. Just give them a call at 844-654-7272, Monday-Friday, 8 a.m.-8 p.m., ET.