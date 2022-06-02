Who Needs a Builders License in Michigan?

If you plan to work on projects valued at more than $600, you'll need either a residential builders license or a maintenance and alterations contractor license (more on each of those below).

How do You Get a Builders License in Michigan?

Before we dive into the details on how to apply for your contractor's license, let's talk about a few things you need to be aware of beforehand.

In Michigan, the license you apply for will entirely depend on the scope of the projects you plan to take on as well as the total value of those projects. Not to add to the complexity, but depending on the criteria, your license may be handled at the state or the local level. We'll discuss those details in more depth later on.

Below are a few other essential things to note:

All contractors will have to register with the Michigan Department of the Treasury

Any project over $600 requires a residential builder's license or a maintenance and alteration contractor's license. These licenses must be obtained through the Michigan Licensing and Regulatory Affairs department and are regulated at the state level.

There are pre-licensure courses that all applicants must take, such as The Michigan Residential Code, Contracts, Liability, and Risk Management, Marketing and Sales, and more.

What Are The Different Types of General Contractor License in Michigan?

There are three types of general contractor's licenses you can apply for. Each one allows you to perform specific types of work.

1. Michigan Builders License

This license is for contractors who wish to do any sort of contracting work on either a residential or a combination of residential and commercial buildings. This license covers demolition, home improvement, replacement, alterations, and repairs.

2. Michigan Maintenance and Alteration Contractors License

The following trades are covered under this license:

Carpentry

Concrete

Excavation

Insulation Work

Masonry

Painting and Decorating

Siding

Roofing

Screen and Storm Sash

Gutters

Tile and Marble

House Wrecking

Swimming Pools

Basement Waterproofing

Whether you choose to be a residential or maintenance and alteration contractor, you'll fill out the same form. For more details on the details between the two types of licenses, check out the Michigan Department of Licensing and Regulatory Affairs Licenses and Requirements website.

3. Michigan Commercial Builders License

This builders license is different from the other two in that the state does not govern it. If you want to work on school buildings, offices, and other commercial buildings, this license will go through your municipality.

What Are the Michigan Contractor License Requirements?

Now that we've covered the types of licenses you can apply for, let's discuss the requirements. Depending on the license you want to pursue, the Michigan builders license application requirements may vary, but generally, all applicants need to meet the following:

You must be 18+ years old

You must have a valid Michigan driver's license

You have to complete 60 hours of pre-licensure courses

You must pass your residential or maintenance and alteration contractor exam

You have to pay all application and license fees

Are There Pre-licensure Courses To Get a Michigan Builders' License?

As I mentioned above, one of the requirements for licensure is to take 60 hours of approved courses. There are several you can take that range from marketing and sales to MIOSHA Construction Safety Standards. To view all approved courses, check out the Michigan Department of Licensing and Regulatory Affairs website or call them at 517-373-8068.

How hard is the Michigan builders license test?

Part of the licensing application is to pass the contractor exam. In Michigan, all contractor exams are issued through PSI Exams. The exam varies in cost based on how many sections you need to take as required by your Michigan builders license criteria. You'll pay for this at the time of the exam.

Pay the associated fees

Lastly, you must pay the fee of $195—either in the form of a check or money order—with your application. If you're an Armed Forces Veteran, you may be eligible to have this fee waived at the time of the exam.