COVID-19 FAQs and Resources

You’re not alone.

We know times are tough right now. There are so many questions that need to be answered. Questions like, “How will my small business be impacted by COVID-19?” or “What can I do to stay afloat?”

You may also have questions about how your insurance coverage may protect you during these uncertain times. That’s why we’re here to simplify the process, so you can get answers as quickly as possible.

Check out our most common questions about COVID-19 and insurance coverage. If you have any additional questions, please don’t hesitate to reach out to our dedicated service line at 1-855-769-6958.

COVID-19 and Coverage FAQs

“Do you have any billing and payment flexibility?”

Yes. We are working closely with each of our carrier partners to explore a variety of possible payment solutions for our customers. If you have any questions about your billing options, please give us a call.

If you’re based in New York, learn more about Governor Cuomo’s recent executive order and how it may impact your payment options.

“Can I still talk to a Simply Business insurance agent right now?”

Yes, we’re still open and 100% ready to support you during this crisis. Please don’t hesitate to call us at 1-855-769-6958 with any of your questions about your coverage.

“What are your hours?”

We’ve recently extended our hours to help answer questions about your coverage. We’re open Monday through Friday, from 8am to 8pm EST.

"Do I need business insurance to get the SBA 7(a) loan?”

The answer is, it varies. Some lenders offering Paycheck Protection Program (PPP) loans and other types of emergency SBA 7(a) funding may require you to have business insurance to be eligible for COVID-19 relief.

The most commonly requested insurance coverages are life insurance, flood insurance, and general liability insurance. Learn more about the types of insurance policies you may need.

“Does my policy cover me for loss of business income due to COVID-19?”

It depends on the policy. In general, if you only have general liability coverage, your insurance policy likely doesn’t cover that. Most general liability policies won’t cover any business interruption as a result of disease or illness.

If you have BOP coverage, we encourage you to reach out directly to your insurance carrier to file a claim. While most insurers may not cover the claim, you can ask your insurer’s claims team to look at your exact scenario and policy to make a decision.

“Can I buy coverage to protect my business from loss of income due to COVID-19?”

We work closely with insurers to understand the different types of products they’re currently offering customers. At this time, we’re not aware of any insurers who are offering insurance coverage for loss of income due to COVID-19.

“What can I do to keep my customers and employees safe right now?”

To keep your customers and employees safe and healthy, we recommend following the CDC’s guidance to clean your hands often, avoid close contact, and cover your nose and mouth with a cloth face cover.

COVID-19 Small Business Resources

We know some of these answers might not be what you’re looking for.

That’s why, to help support you in every way we can, we’ve created resources that can help your small business stay afloat during the COVID-19 crisis. From emergency funding programs to advice on how to manage your finances during this unprecedented time, our resources are designed to help your business come out stronger than ever before.

Get more resources on our blog, Simply U.

We also recommend the following resources for small business owners: