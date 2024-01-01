Since 1913, Employers Insurance has specialized in providing workers' compensation insurance for small businesses throughout the United States. It serves a wide range of small businesses and maintains a strong financial rating of A- (Excellent) by AM Best. Employers Insurance offers small businesses competitive pricing, financial stability, and dependability, along with an unwavering commitment toward its customers.
We’ve made it easy to quote workers’ compensation insurance for your business from Employers and other top-rated insurance companies. If you’re ready to get a quote, here’s how it works:
Fill out our easy quote form.
Compare quotes from insurance providers.
Buy what works for your business.
Simply Business1 Beacon Street, 15th FloorBoston, MA02108
*Harborway Insurance policies are underwritten by Spinnaker Insurance Company and reinsured by Munich Re, an A+ (Superior) rated insurance carrier by AM Best. Harborway Insurance is a brand name of Harborway Insurance Agency, LLC, a licensed insurance producer in all 50 states and the District of Columbia. California license #6004217.
© Copyright 2024 Simply Business. All Rights Reserved. Simply Business, LLC is a licensed insurance producer in all U.S. States and the District of Columbia. Simply Business has its registered office at Simply Business, 1 Beacon Street, 15th Floor, Boston, MA, 02108. In California, we operate under the name Simply Business Insurance Agency, LLC, License #0M20593. In Colorado, we operate under the name Simply Business, LLC DBA Simply Business Insurance Agency. In New York, we operate under the name Simply Business Insurance Agency. In Pennsylvania, we operate under the name Simply Business Insurance Agency, LLC. In Texas, we operate under the name, U.S. Simply Business, LLC. For more information, please refer to our Privacy Policy and Terms & Conditions.