6 Small Business Trends to Know About for 2024

4-minute read
Kristin Vegh
28 December 2023
Is your business à la mode?
You may have seen it on dessert menus, but we think this term — meaning “fashionable” — is an apt way to describe whether or not your business is keeping up with industry trends. Staying vogue isn't required, but keeping up with what's hot in the business world can add a little extra something sweet you can add to your plate to enhance the dish.
So what’s on the menu for 2024? Here are the six trends we believe small business owners should be thinking about this year.
Thanks to emerging tools, artificial intelligence (AI) is now more accessible than ever. While AI is taking the world by storm with its ability to imitate human conversations, small business owners have found more productive uses for this trendy tech.
A report by the U.S. Small Business Association revealed that the vast majority of proprietors using AI tools for small business operations, marketing, customer service, and beyond attributed their increased success to these tools. AI can be a powerful tool for boosting efficiency, reducing errors, and saving resources. While it’s not without risks, proper application could be just the ticket to help your small business succeed in 2024.
Current technologies may make for a convenient consumer journey, but digitizing customer experiences has had its downsides, too. Many consumers believe that some human interaction is needed for a positive customer experience.
This upcoming year could be a great opportunity to work on making your customer journey more intuitive and personal. Brushing up on your customer service skills might be a great place to start. This could involve:
Additionally, making your website more user-friendly and updating your marketing strategy can go a long way toward giving your customers the best possible experience.
Experiencing a data breach can be devastating for a small business. If your customers’ private information is stolen, you’ll need to notify them, as it puts them at risk for identity theft. And that’s far from the only risk. A digital security problem of this nature could be devastating for your business’s reputation.
In 2024, make sure you have your cyber bases covered, and start with what’s in your control. Some cybersecurity tips for small businesses are:
Carrying a cyber insurance policy is one way you can be proactive about your business’s cybersecurity. In the event that your business experiences a data breach, this type of policy typically helps cover costs relating to:
Still want to know more? Simply Business® can help. We do more than just connect small business owners with commercial insurance from trusted insurers. We also can help you understand the coverage before you buy. Our licensed agents will explain your coverage and answer any questions you may have.
If you’re just looking for a quote, don’t worry. We’ve made that simple as well. Try our free online quote comparison tool and browse coverage options tailored to your business.
So don’t leave your small business vulnerable to cyber threats. Remember: Cyber protection is also brand protection.
Get an affordable & customized policy in just minutes. So you can get back to what matters: Your business.Start Here>
While strong values never go out of style, they are forecasted as the next trend for small businesses in 2024. Recent years have seen a shift in consumer behavior toward using their spending power to make a positive social impact. For many, environmental responsibility is an important cause and can influence how they spend their money.
As a result, 2024 might be the year to start embracing eco-friendly business practices. Our round-up of green initiatives for businesses highlights simple ways to make your small business more sustainable. Some examples include:
And sustainability is just the tip of the iceberg. You also can partner with charities by giving them a portion of your revenue or collect donations for food banks and shelters.
With evolving technologies comes the need for evolving marketing strategies. Simply having a web presence is good — but it’s only a start. Small businesses will benefit from learning how to understand their digital analytics and use what they learn to make the most of what they put online.
Tracking sales and engagement can help you strategize what to post and when to post it. And you don’t need to sacrifice the personalized customer experience. In fact, it achieves the opposite. Optimizing your online customer journey can help you make a positive impression and make customers feel comfortable coming back to work with you again.
In a world filled with big-box stores, national chains, and franchises, many weary consumers prefer to support small businesses. When developing your brand and marketing strategy, try to use that to your advantage. You know firsthand that there’s nothing “small” about the effort it takes to run a small business — which is exactly the hard work that consumers want to support.
Embrace and build on the goodwill that your small business status lends you. Showcase what makes your business unique. Community involvement is a great way to get your business out there and let customers know there’s a person behind the brand.
With a new year comes new opportunities to help your business succeed. Embracing new tech and paying attention to consumer trends will help you stay ahead of the curve and at the forefront of positive change. Jumping on every trend may not be feasible — try to follow the trends that make sense for what your business does. It might just help to make 2024 your best year yet.
Written by
Kristin Vegh
After several years of working in insurance while also freelance writing, I've finally found where the two interests intersect. I'm a writer with Simply Business with an insurance processing background and a love of research.
Kristin writes on a number of topics such as small business trends, license reciprocity, and BOP insurance.
This content is for general, informational purposes only and is not intended to provide legal, tax, accounting, or financial advice. Please obtain expert advice from industry specific professionals who may better understand your business’s needs. Read our full disclaimer
Simply Business1 Beacon Street, 15th FloorBoston, MA02108
*Harborway Insurance policies are underwritten by Spinnaker Insurance Company and reinsured by Munich Re, an A+ (Superior) rated insurance carrier by AM Best. Harborway Insurance is a brand name of Harborway Insurance Agency, LLC, a licensed insurance producer in all 50 states and the District of Columbia. California license #6004217.
© Copyright 2024 Simply Business. All Rights Reserved. Simply Business, LLC is a licensed insurance producer in all U.S. States and the District of Columbia. Simply Business has its registered office at Simply Business, 1 Beacon Street, 15th Floor, Boston, MA, 02108. In California, we operate under the name Simply Business Insurance Agency, LLC, License #0M20593. In Colorado, we operate under the name Simply Business, LLC DBA Simply Business Insurance Agency. In New York, we operate under the name Simply Business Insurance Agency. In Pennsylvania, we operate under the name Simply Business Insurance Agency, LLC. In Texas, we operate under the name, U.S. Simply Business, LLC. For more information, please refer to our Privacy Policy and Terms & Conditions.