6 Small Business Trends to Know About for 2024

6 Small Business Trends for 2024

1. Embracing AI.

Thanks to emerging tools, artificial intelligence (AI) is now more accessible than ever. While AI is taking the world by storm with its ability to imitate human conversations, small business owners have found more productive uses for this trendy tech.

A report by the U.S. Small Business Association revealed that the vast majority of proprietors using AI tools for small business operations, marketing, customer service, and beyond attributed their increased success to these tools. AI can be a powerful tool for boosting efficiency, reducing errors, and saving resources. While it’s not without risks, proper application could be just the ticket to help your small business succeed in 2024.

2. Focusing on customer experience.

Current technologies may make for a convenient consumer journey, but digitizing customer experiences has had its downsides, too. Many consumers believe that some human interaction is needed for a positive customer experience.

This upcoming year could be a great opportunity to work on making your customer journey more intuitive and personal. Brushing up on your customer service skills might be a great place to start. This could involve:

Focusing on convenience

Soliciting and embracing feedback

Offering in-person service rather than via email

Additionally, making your website more user-friendly and updating your marketing strategy can go a long way toward giving your customers the best possible experience.

3. Cracking down on cybersecurity.

Experiencing a data breach can be devastating for a small business. If your customers’ private information is stolen, you’ll need to notify them, as it puts them at risk for identity theft. And that’s far from the only risk. A digital security problem of this nature could be devastating for your business’s reputation.

In 2024, make sure you have your cyber bases covered, and start with what’s in your control. Some cybersecurity tips for small businesses are:

Requiring regular data safety training for you and your employees

Ensuring the data security of payment processors and banks you work with have been properly vetted

Sticking to secure passwords on all work accounts and hardware

Carrying a cyber insurance policy is one way you can be proactive about your business’s cybersecurity. In the event that your business experiences a data breach, this type of policy typically helps cover costs relating to:

Finding and fixing the data breach

Notifying customers who may have been impacted by the breach

Crisis management and PR

And more!

