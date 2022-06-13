Do You Need a License to be a Contractor in Ohio?

Yes, you do. An Ohio contractor license keeps homeowners safe by preventing scams and unsafe construction. To work on certain jobs, contractors must demonstrate their knowledge, experience, and professionalism.

What is the Difference Between a General Contractor and a Licensed Contractor?

The short answer is: a license. While having a license is often a legal requirement, it can also make good business sense. Having a license shows customers you have a higher level of training and experience than someone who isn’t licensed.

Knowing that, if you were the customer, which type of contractor would you prefer?

Trust us, licenses are worth the time and effort, especially for electricians and plumbers. Here’s why:

It opens the door to higher-paying jobs . Without a license, you’re limited to working on smaller handyman projects. But with a license, you can work on specialized contractor work, like plumbing and electrical jobs. If you’re a general contractor, you can work on bigger construction sites that pay more.

It shows you’re serious about your work . Getting a license is a big deal. It shows you’ve had training and experience — and you’ll do the job well. People tend to hire contractors they know they can trust, and a license makes you appear credible.

It helps protect your business. As a contractor, anything can happen. You could get hurt on the job or get your equipment damaged. Fortunately, most licenses require that you buy business insurance, like general liability and workers’ compensation insurance. These plans protect you financially if there’s a financial loss.

Sold on getting an Ohio contractor license? We are too.

How Do You Get a Contractors License in Ohio?

Are you a general contractor? Skip ahead to your local municipal department. General contractors can get their licenses there. But if you’re an electrician, plumber, or HVAC, hydronics, or refrigeration contractor, you’ll get your license from the Ohio Department of Commerce.

Basic Requirements for Getting an Ohio Contractor License

First things first. Make sure you meet the requirements for getting a license through the Ohio Construction Industry Licensing Board (OCILB):

You’re at least 18 years old.

You’re a U.S. citizen or a legal alien with proof of status.

You’ve been a tradesperson working under another licensed tradesperson for at least 5 years OR you’re a registered engineer in Ohio with three years of business experience in the construction industry in your trade.

You’ve never been convicted of an offense that could prevent you from getting your license.

You’ve passed your license exam

You have at least $500,000 in liability coverage

You’re able to pay a $25 application fee.

If you meet these basic requirements, start gathering your paperwork for the OCILB. You’ll need:

A completed and notarized application form

Information about your citizenship status.

Proof of having at least $500,000 in liability coverage.

Results from your license exam.

A $25 application fee made out to “Treasurer, State of Ohio.”

Proof of being a tradesperson working under a licensed contractor on projects that required a permit OR proof that you’ve been a registered engineer in Ohio for at least three years.

Proof can include:

W-2s

A permit

The license number of the contractor you worked under

If you’re a general contractor, you’ll want to contact your local municipal department to get your license.

Before we move on to discuss how to get an Ohio contractor license in specific cities, let's take a minute to point something crucial out.

In most causes, you'll be required to show proof to the state that you have at least $500,000 in general liability insurance.

This type of policy can protect your contracting business against claims involving third-party accidents, property damage, and bills from customer injuries caused by your work.

Without this business insurance coverage, you won't be able to get your Ohio contractor license, so it's worth getting your policy before even applying for your license.

