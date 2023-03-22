What is a BOP Policy and Do I Need One?

What is a Business Owner's Policy (BOP)?

Let’s start with the basics. What exactly is a business owner’s policy? A BOP is a package policy that typically bundles three types of insurance together. The three types of insurance are:

General liability insurance Commercial property insurance Business interruption insurance

Business owner’s policies are generally designed for small businesses. Whether or not your business is considered “small” in this case comes down to either the number of employees you have or your revenue. A BOP is primarily geared toward businesses with fewer than 100 employees or an annual revenue of less than $5 million, though not every small business meeting these criteria will be eligible.

To understand BOP coverage, it’s important to learn a little about the three types of insurance it includes. Let’s dive into general liability, commercial property, and business interruption.

General liability insurance.

A common commercial coverage option, general liability (GL), is a type of policy that can cover costs from incidents such as third-party property damage and bodily injury.

Because it’s such a workhorse, general liability is a handy type of coverage for just about any business. It can cover:

T hird-party bodily injury. This generally refers to nonemployees getting hurt as a result of your work. The payout could go to damages and medical expenses.

Third-party property damage. This is typically damage your business has caused to property belonging to a client or other third-party.

Personal and advertising injury. This includes things such as libel and slander.

General liability coverage isn’t required by federal law, but states, municipalities, and industry licensing boards may have their own requirements. Check your local guidelines to see what’s needed for your business.

Commercial property insurance.

For small businesses with valuable physical assets, commercial property insurance — also known as business property insurance — is useful to have. This type of policy can cover damage to a business�’s property and assets under certain circumstances. These include but are not limited to:

Fire

Wind, storms, and snow

Sprinkler leakage and various other forms of water damage

Vandalism

Building collapse

While it tends to cover a lot of weather-related and third-party claims, it usually does not cover:

Theft or losses occurring off the business premises

Vehicle damage

Income loss due to business closure and loss relating to employee dishonesty

Cyber fraud

Damage resulting from earthquake or flood

You can add contents coverage, which may cover lost or stolen tools and equipment.

While commercial property insurance is not universally mandated, it may be required in your business property’s lease agreement. Check your contract to make sure you’re adequately covered.

Business interruption insurance.

Being forced to cease operations due to a natural disaster is more than just an inconvenience. It can be devastating to a small business’s profits and make it difficult to keep the business afloat.

That’s why business interruption insurance can be so important. Simply put, if a fire or other natural disaster were to cause a business to shutter for a period of time, this coverage may replace income lost as a result of the shutdown. In addition to lost income, business interruption insurance may cover:

Temporary relocation

Payroll

Fixed costs such as operational expenses

Loan payments and taxes

Closure due to damage to a nearby business

Training costs when new equipment is needed following a loss

As with business property insurance, business interruption typically won’t cover flood or earthquake damage. Utilities, pandemic, and other public health events, undocumented income, and broken items also will generally not be covered.