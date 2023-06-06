Keep it Clean: The Benefits of Cleaning Services for Business Owners

Why Regular Cleaning Matters to Your Customers

I live on a street of about 20 homes. Tuesday is trash pickup day — for most of us at least. Since there are a few garbage services in my town from which to choose, a couple of my neighbors use different trash services than the one offered by the town.

I made my selection based on what I noticed around me when I moved in. Most homes in my neighborhood had the same brand-new looking trash and recycle bins by their garages. I liked the size of them. I also liked how clean they looked.

The same goes for the trucks that hauled away the trash. They looked like they belonged to a business that takes pride in the service they provide. At the end of the day, cleanliness was the clincher for me. I went with the cleaner-looking service.

Truth be told: I could have paid less and gone with a different company. And I probably would get the same reliable service that I do now. But I don’t want trash bins that look like they belong in the dump with the rest of my trash. Call me a trash snob, but filthy bins with crooked lids bother me.

Which brings me back to my point — if cleanliness matters for a customer like me who judges the tidiness of garbage trucks and trash bins, imagine how much it could matter to your customers.

Let’s look at some of the reasons why.

1. It says something about you.

A clean, organized store creates a positive first impression. It looks like a well-run business. When you hire cleaners, it shows that you pay attention to detail and are efficient and professional. It also makes it look like you care about your customers.

All these feelings combined help build customer trust and brand loyalty.

2. Professionally cleaning your store makes products easier to find.

Whenever you can put your customers’ minds at ease, you’re doing something right. Making it easier for them to find what they’re looking for can make the shopping experience so much better. It also might help increase sales.

3. When you hire cleaners it encourages repeat business.

According to this survey, 92% of Americans said the cleanliness of a business affected their decision to return. And 90% said that simply reading a review that mentioned poor housekeeping would be enough to keep them from going there in the first place.

So if you’re trying to attract new customers and retain current ones, it may make sense to create a clean atmosphere that invites them to visit and return again and again.

4. Professional cleaning services can help reduce the spread of germs.

Germs are resilient. They can hide out on doorknobs, shelving fixtures, at the checkout counter, and in all sorts of other places waiting to hitch a ride on a customer or employee. That makes it doubly advantageous to hire a professional deep cleaning service.

Sanitizing surfaces with disinfectants can help protect your customers from sickness and disease. At the same time, it can keep your employees healthy, potentially cut back on their sick days, and perhaps make them feel more productive and motivated.

The bottom line is a cleaner space can be a healthier place to shop and work.

5. It can prevent customers from running for the exits and telling their friends.

A friend of mine went into a small grocery store a couple of towns over from me to pick up a few dinner items. She said aisle 8 was full of spills, the freezer units in a different aisle were leaking all over the place, and the “fresh produce” section reeked of something rotten.

As a result, she abandoned her shopping cart and walked out. Clearly not a positive customer experience. Probably not a place she’ll ever return to. And now that she told me this story, it’s not a place I’ll ever visit either.

Fortunately for that store, she didn’t post her story online, where it could have spread to other people than just me. Word-of-mouth advertising, good or bad, can spread like wildfire. You can’t always control it, but you can control how clean your store is. And that could make all the difference.

6. It could be required by law.

Customers may be the most important judges of store cleanliness. But they’re not the only ones. Food inspectors and landlords are, too. If you run a business in a leased building, check the rules in your store agreement. They may require you to meet certain standards. Food inspectors certainly do.

Imagine if your messy store is forced to close due to regulatory infractions or eviction from your landlord. You might find yourself with more to worry about than just lost sales.