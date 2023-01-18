DeKalb County Business License Guide

What to Know About a Business License in DeKalb County, Georgia

Starting a new business is exciting, and you’re bound to have some questions.

The first one may be, “Do I need a DeKalb business license to operate in the county?”

The answer is yes. Georgia doesn’t issue business licenses at the state level, but to operate a business in DeKalb County, you must have a current operational tax certificate, commonly referred to as a business license.

In addition, your profession may require a license or certification to work in Georgia. For example, lawyers and architects have professional licensing requirements. You also may need permits that allow you to collect sales tax or occupy your place of business. To ensure you have what you need to operate in Georgia, check with The Licensing Division of the Georgia Secretary of State’s Office.

Before applying for a business license in DeKalb County, ensure you have all the information you need to get started. DeKalb County Business and Alcohol Licensing is responsible for the administration of business and alcohol licensing in DeKalb County, and they have outlined these specific steps for obtaining a business license:

1. Choose a business name.

2. Choose a location and check with the DeKalb County Zoning department to see if that type of business is allowed. Their number is 404-371-2155.

3. Confirm a physical address, including suite or unit number.

4. Provide a copy of your lease or letter from the owner or property manager on letterhead.

5. Create floor plans. This will help DeKalb County officials understand what the space will look like so that they can confirm that you meet safety codes and zoning ordinances.

6. Fill out an application. (More on applications later).

7. Check the ePermitting page on the DeKalb County website for guidance on additional documents that you may need to submit.

8. Submit your application and any additional documents to DeKalb County Business Licensing (more on that below) and pay the fees. They take Visa and MasterCard credit cards, Checks, or Money Orders.

9. DeKalb County will review your application and contact you with approval or comments. Pick up your permit, proceed with construction, and call for inspections (404-371-4915).

10. Once your inspections are approved, go to the DeKalb County office with your signed permit card, and pick up the certificate of occupancy. You can now complete the business license process!