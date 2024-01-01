Social Impact

Discover How Simply Business Is Empowering Our Communities
Here at Simply Business, our mission is simple: We empower our customers, people, and communities by delivering the knowledge and support that encourage the entrepreneurial spirit.
Whether it’s helping a young coder to pursue her dreams or sponsoring three-day hackathons for local students, we’re determined to make real and meaningful changes in our communities.
We even make donations to employees’ favorite charities when they first join the Simply Business team. It’s just another example of how giving back is in our DNA.
Take a look at the different ways we’re putting people first
We’re proud to be working with Resilient Coders, an incredible non-profit dedicated to training people from underrepresented communities for high-growth tech careers.
Simply Business partners with Resilient students, providing them with the opportunity to prepare for full-time work as engineers. From pairing with developers to assisting with the implementation of marketing campaigns, we help them leverage their new skills in an exciting workplace environment.
Simply Business1 Beacon Street, 15th FloorBoston, MA02108
*Harborway Insurance policies are underwritten by Spinnaker Insurance Company and reinsured by Munich Re, an A+ (Superior) rated insurance carrier by AM Best. Harborway Insurance is a brand name of Harborway Insurance Agency, LLC, a licensed insurance producer in all 50 states and the District of Columbia. California license #6004217.
© Copyright 2024 Simply Business. All Rights Reserved. Simply Business, LLC is a licensed insurance producer in all U.S. States and the District of Columbia. Simply Business has its registered office at Simply Business, 1 Beacon Street, 15th Floor, Boston, MA, 02108. In California, we operate under the name Simply Business Insurance Agency, LLC, License #0M20593. In Colorado, we operate under the name Simply Business, LLC DBA Simply Business Insurance Agency. In New York, we operate under the name Simply Business Insurance Agency. In Pennsylvania, we operate under the name Simply Business Insurance Agency, LLC. In Texas, we operate under the name, U.S. Simply Business, LLC. For more information, please refer to our Privacy Policy and Terms & Conditions.