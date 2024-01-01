Social Impact

Simply Business homepage
Discover How Simply Business Is Empowering Our Communities

The Power of Putting People First

Here at Simply Business, our mission is simple: We empower our customers, people, and communities by delivering the knowledge and support that encourage the entrepreneurial spirit.

Whether it’s helping a young coder to pursue her dreams or sponsoring three-day hackathons for local students, we’re determined to make real and meaningful changes in our communities.

We even make donations to employees’ favorite charities when they first join the Simply Business team. It’s just another example of how giving back is in our DNA.

Take a look at the different ways we’re putting people first

Working With Resilient Coders

We’re proud to be working with Resilient Coders, an incredible non-profit dedicated to training people from underrepresented communities for high-growth tech careers.

Simply Business partners with Resilient students, providing them with the opportunity to prepare for full-time work as engineers. From pairing with developers to assisting with the implementation of marketing campaigns, we help them leverage their new skills in an exciting workplace environment.

