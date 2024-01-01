Business Coverage with Clear Blue Insurance Company

We’re proud to offer Clear Blue Insurance Company coverage on our Simply Business carrier panel!

Managed by Frank Winston Crum, Clear Blue Insurance Company coverage is broad and competitive, covering a wide variety of contracting trades, while offering valuable additional coverage options to help you minimize your risk and meet the needs of your customers. Our admitted program, rated A- VIII (Excellent) by A.M. Best Company, is backed by an experienced team of professionals and a professional claims team. Specifically tailored to suit the needs of contractors like you, Clear Blue Insurance Company is a solid choice.

How it works

We’ve made it easy to find quotes from top insurers. If you’re ready to get a quote, here’s how it works:

Fill out our simple quote form.

Compare quotes from providers.

Buy what works for your business.