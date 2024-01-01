Business Coverage with Frank Winston Crum Insurance Company

We’re proud to offer Frank Winston Crum Insurance Company (FWCI) coverage on our Simply Business carrier panel!

Frank Winston Crum Insurance Company specializes in Commercial General Liability for construction and artisan contractors. Coverage is broad and competitive, covering a wide variety of contracting trades, while offering valuable additional coverage options to help you minimize your risk and meet the needs of your customers such as specific additional insured enhancements, free of charge.

Our admitted program is backed by a team of professionals who work closely with applicants to address specific needs. Our professional claims team delivers personalized and prompt service.

