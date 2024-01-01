Business Coverage With Hiscox Insurance

We’re proud to offer Hiscox insurance coverage on our Simply Business carrier panel!

Hiscox USA is one of the largest insurers in the country, with roots going all the way back to 1901. Hiscox specializes in creating tailored policies for small businesses, with an emphasis on general liability, professional liability, and property insurance.

How it works

We’ve made it easy to find quotes from top insurers. If you’re ready to get a quote, here’s how it works:

Fill out our simple quote form.

Compare quotes from providers.

Buy what works for your business.