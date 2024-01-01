Workers Compensation Coverage with SolePro Insurance

SolePro is an innovator when it comes to custom workers’ compensation products, specifically focusing on the small business segment. Businesses with no employees, as well as new ventures, can face difficulties when it comes to accessing workers’ compensation opportunities. SolePro has created a solution. Founded in 2013, SolePro is committed to streamlining workers’ comp for owner-only businesses.

How it works

We’ve made it easy to find quotes from top insurers. If you’re ready to get a quote, here’s how it works:

Fill out our simple quote form.

Compare quotes.

Buy what works for your business.