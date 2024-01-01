Most small business owners know that workplace safety is a top priority. Not only does avoiding work-related injuries and illnesses protect your employees and yourself — it can also protect your business and legacy. Committing to consistent worksite maintenance and reducing potential hazards could be a great defense. However, it is impossible to eradicate risk completely.

Workers’ compensation insurance coverage can help in the event of an unpredictable incident. Workers’ compensation is insurance carried by employers to provide coverage for workers with work-related injuries and illness.

Workers’ compensation insurance benefits may include medical care reimbursement, as well as compensation for lost income, depending on the case. Some of the most common workers’ compensation claims include sprains, strains, broken bones, and concussions.

Workers’ compensation requirements can vary distinctly from state to state. As an employer, it is important to reference your state’s workers’ comp regulations to ensure your business adheres to local guidelines. Let’s take a look at how workers’ compensation is handled in Texas.