How to Tune Up Your Business for Success This Year

“Know thyself” is an age-old proverb that continues to hold immense value. And knowing how to start managing business performance with a much-needed tune-up can feel overwhelming. We’ve got you covered with a round-up of articles designed to help jumpstart your business performance improvement in the coming year.

Why and How to Evaluate Your Small Business Performance

Discover how regular evaluations can help significantly enhance organizational performance, even when your business may appear to be thriving. Key aspects of the assessment include examining finances, understanding customer satisfaction, analyzing competitor strategies, staying abreast of market trends, and evaluating staff and equipment needs.

How a Competitor Analysis Can Help Boost Your Business

Now that you’ve taken a hard look in the mirror, it’s time to target the competition with this guide for conducting a competitor analysis. Steps include identifying direct and indirect competitors and taking a look at business strategies, products, pricing, and customer base. The article also examines the use of SWOT analysis to help determine hidden strengths, weaknesses, opportunities, and potential threats that could hold you back.

Why Insurance Policy Review Is Important and How You Can Do It (With Steps)

We explain why you may want to regularly review your insurance coverage, especially as your business evolves. Critical moments for an insurance audit include changes in location, hiring new employees, acquiring new equipment, changes to the business structure, and introducing new products or services that could potentially result in a negligence lawsuit. Check out this article to be sure you have adequate protection and are not overpaying for unnecessary coverage.

Small Business Risk Assessment: Learning Your Top Business Continuity Risks

If you own a business, you’ve likely got risk. This article emphasizes the growing importance of understanding the top small business risks, typically including cybercrime, property damage, human risk, service mistakes, and building projects. It’s usually not a question of if, but when, and proactive risk assessment and mitigation strategies are essential. So check out this article to learn how to protect your growing business against disruptions and financial setbacks.

How to Help Protect Your Small Business from Dangerous Cyber Threats

Digital information theft is now the most commonly reported fraud. And if you think your business is too small to be a victim, think again. Learn more about the top cyber threats, such as phishing scams, malware attacks, viruses, ransomware, and insider threats. With cybercrime on the rise, 2024 is an excellent time to perform a business technology assessment, and this guide offers practical steps to safeguard your operations.

6 Small Business Trends to Know About for 2024

Want to get more ideas on how to improve business performance in 2024? We spotlight the latest small business trends, including embracing artificial intelligence to increase efficiency, enhancing the customer experience through personalization, and strengthening cybersecurity. Consumers are also increasingly drawn to brands that demonstrate a commitment to values, so 2024 may be a great time to consider eco-friendly business practices. Find out how adapting to these shifts can help your small businesses stay competitive in an evolving business landscape.

