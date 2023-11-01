Finding & Keeping Good People: Your Guide to Hiring Employees (FREE PDF Download)

2-minute read
Not sure how to recruit new talent? Want to know how to hire your first employee? Learning helpful tips on how to address an underperforming worker? You’ve come to the right place.
Finding & Keeping Good People is a business owner’s guide to hiring, interviewing, and managing employees. This free downloadable PDF compiles our best tips for employers who want to hire for the long term.
Here’s what you can expect from the guide:
Knowing when to hire more staff. If you’re a small operation or a team of one, how do you know if additional help is needed? Is hiring a second set of hands a good use of your resources? In our guide, we explore signs that it could be time to build your team based on your workload, stress level, and business goals.
Finding and interviewing the right candidates. The guide will help you know how to recruit new employees and how to hire the right person. We offer tips for fine tuning your job description and how to plan and conduct an interview.
Onboarding and training employees. Learn how to support your employees from day one by following thorough training and onboarding procedures so they can become oriented to the role before being thrown in the deep end.
Education and development. Knowing how to hire the right employee is one thing — knowing how to keep them is another. We discuss how benefits, incentives, and additional learning opportunities can help improve retention.
Letting employees go. We’ll help you understand key signs it could be time to let someone go, implement an improvement plan, and make sure you’re prepared before parting ways.
How employees impact your business insurance. Adding to your team comes with added responsibilities. Not only do you need to protect your business against threats, you also need to make sure your employees are protected as well. The guide suggests business insurance options to help you avoid paying out of pocket for your employees’ workplace injuries and property damage.
And more! Like what you see here? You'll find a treasure trove of additional information in our Resource Center.
Please note: This guide is for general, informational purposes only and is not intended to provide legal, financial, or other professional advice. Please obtain expert advice from employment specialists, including legal, human resource, and other professionals, who may better understand your business’s needs or circumstances.
